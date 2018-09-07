BOSSO BULLISH

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are not prepared to disappoint their legion of fans by losing a third straight Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match when they square off against perpetual rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso drew with Nichrut in Gweru before back-to-back losses to Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium. In between the losses, the Bulawayo giants fell 0-2 to Dynamos in the President’s Inauguration Cup at the National Sports Stadium.

“We are not prepared to disappoint our supporters again this weekend. Yes, we might be coming in as underdogs against a team that won last weekend, but remember that they beat Bulawayo City, not Highlanders,” said coach Madinda Ndlovu at the club’s weekly press briefing yesterday.

In a clearly emotional and moving briefing with various media houses, Ndlovu said they had put behind their loss to Ngezi last Sunday and were now fully focused on the Dynamos game.

“Games like this one inspire everyone from the fans, players and coaches, and I will be very excited to give direction and orders to the boys on Sunday. It’s just unfortunate that age can no longer allow me to go out there and do what I would have done 20 years ago, inyawo ziyaluma as it is, but I know that even my players feel the same,” said Ndlovu.

He said there was a lot of excitement within the Highlanders’ family.

“This is no ordinary game, it’s not just a game, but it has a lot of issues that come and go with it and we will have a lot of excitement.”

Bosso though are praying that second half of the season find Tafadzawa Sibanda will be fit to face Dynamos after picking a knock in the second half of last Sunday’s game that saw him being pulled out.

“It’s a 50/50 situation with Sibanda; he got a very nasty knock on his ankle, but we are doing everything we can to make him play on Sunday. If he doesn’t, we have an able replacement for him,” said Ndlovu.

Another new recruit Tinashe Makanda is definitely out of the encounter due to injury.

Bosso will look to a resurgent Gabriel Nyoni, who has completely transformed under Ndlovu from an ordinary speedy forward into a purposeful and dangerous forward capable of scoring important goals.

“Gabriel has all the attributes of a good attacker; he has speed and an eye for goal,” said Ndlovu.

Speaking at the same briefing, club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said Sunday’s encounter was a colossal affair that surpasses even the league championship race.

“We are going into a football war. This is not a game that we associate with anything other than beating Dynamos and which I am sure Dynamos also associate it with beating Highlanders but this rivalry must end on the football pitch,” said Dube.

He reiterated the club’s call for its fans to desist from rowdy behaviour before, during and after the match.