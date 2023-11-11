BOSSO BURNS! Something is rotten at Highlanders, and it’s not Brito

Stanford Chiwanga and Innocent Kurira

Highlanders FC, one of the most successful and popular football clubs in Zimbabwe, has been struggling to keep up with the title race in the 2023 Premier Soccer League season. The club, which has won the league nine times, is fifth on the table after being winless in the last eight matches.

The club was also recently eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup. Many fans and critics have blamed the club’s coach, Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito, for the poor performance. They have accused him of being tactically inept, stubborn, and clueless. They have also questioned his decision to play a defensive style of football, which has resulted in many draws and low-scoring games.

However, a closer look at the situation reveals that Brito is not the main culprit for Highlanders’ woes. In fact, he has done a commendable job given the circumstances he has faced since he took over the club last year. Brito inherited and retained a squad that was full of inferior players compared to the rivals such as Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos. He also had to deal with a lack of support fr—om the club’s executive, who failed to buy him the players he wanted in the transfer window.

Brito had requested the club to sign some players who could add quality and depth to the squad. He had identified players who could fit his system and philosophy. However, the club’s executive did not approve his requests, citing financial constraints.

As a result, Brito had to work with what he had, which was a squad that lacked creativity, pace, and firepower. He had to rely on veterans and inexperienced youngsters. He also had to cope with injuries. He had no choice but to adopt a defensive play, which was never sustainable and only papered over the cracks in midfield and upfront.

Brito, who has a wealth of experience in coaching with Jose Mourinho has tried his best to improve the team’s performance. He has introduced some tactical variations. He has also tried to motivate and inspire his players, who seem to have given up. Brito himself admitted this after the club lost 1-0 to Triangle United on Thursday.

“One team was fighting for points to survive relegation and another one came here not with the best attitude. We had moments that we played but one silly mistake and Triangle capitalised and got one goal and we will go home one more time without points. We were on the top for the better part of the season because of a lot of sacrifices and good spirit to collect maximum points. At this moment, even the players don’t look like they have the attitude to push and finish as high as possible,” he said.

He has also maintained a good relationship with the fans, who have appreciated his efforts and passion.

It is unfair to blame Brito for Highlanders’ poor performance. He is not the problem, but the solution. He deserves more time and support from the club’s executive, who should back him up next season — that’s if he stays. They should allow him to build his own team. He also deserves more respect and appreciation from the fans, who should rally behind him and the team.

But the question is: will he stay? He also doesn’t seem to have the answer.

“I will not be available for the last three games of the season because I am travelling with the national team. I wish Highlanders the best and let’s see the future,” said Brito.

Brito was hailed as a hero when he led Highlanders to an unbeaten run of 19 games in the Premier Soccer League. The club was at the top of the table and looked set to challenge for the title. However, things changed after they suffered their first defeat to FC Platinum in week 20. Since then, Highlanders have only won one game, against Yadah in October. They have lost five times and drawn five times. Highlanders are now fifth on the table with 49 points and three games to go.

Highlanders are the only team that has failed to pick at least a point in the last five games. And if you were paying attention to Brito, you would be aware of the team’s shortcomings.

Brito has always been honest about the limitations of his squad, especially in the attacking department. He has often said that it was a surprise that they were at the top of the table. He has lamented the lack of quality and goals in his team. He has relied on set pieces and narrow wins to grind out results. He has requested the club to sign some players who could improve his team, such as Obriel Chirinda and others, but the club did not fulfil his wishes. Chirinda was Brito’s main target, as he believed he could provide the goals that his team needed.

Highlanders have midfielder Melikhaya Ncube as their leading scorer with three goals. For a team that wants to win the league, that is unacceptable. The strikers in the team, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Calvin Chigonero, Washington Navaya and Stanley Ngala, have scored only two goals each. That is the most ineffective strike force in the league. The four strikers don’t deserve to put on the Bosso jersey.

Why did the club not sign Chirinda or any other player that Brito wanted?

Besides the blunt strike force, Brito has been forced to always pick Ariel Sibanda, a club captain who is still fighting weight demons 31 games into the season. It is no wonder he has not made many spectacular saves. The agility and spring that made him one of the best goalkeepers in the land are no longer there. Now he dives like he is bothered.

The midfield? There is nothing to write home about. The best midfielder at the club — Devine Mhindira — has been on the sidelines due to injury almost the whole season. The rest of the midfielders have failed to play the Highlanders way. There are no triangles, no turn on pace, no hard tackles, no warrior spirit and no guts. No wonder there is no glory.

There are rumours of cracks and conflicts within the technical team. Some of them are unconfirmed, but they indicate that there is something wrong behind the scenes. It is alleged that Brito barred Madinda Ndlovu from sitting on the technical bench in June, sparking speculation of a rift between the two. The club and the coaches dismissed the incident as a technical arrangement.

Later, there were rumours of a clash between Joel Luphahla and Ndlovu over the selection of some players and the influence in the team. Ndlovu is accused of not contributing anything at training and during half-time team talks, while Luphahla claims ownership of the team and always wants to have the final say.

In the game against Chicken Inn, there was reportedly a confrontation between Brito and Luphahla in front of the players, creating further divisions in the team.

The executive should also take some blame for the team’s failure this season. They failed to give the coach the players he wanted and also failed to motivate the team at crucial times. Highlanders’ players staged a sit-in on Tuesday ahead of their game against Triangle, which they lost 1-0.

This is not the first time this has happened, as the players also threatened not to travel for their away game against FC Platinum. The team only left Bulawayo late at night on the eve of the game. They deservedly lost the game and it was their first defeat of the season. The team has never recovered from that setback.

How can this happen at a club where Sakunda Holdings pays salaries for the team, secretariat and staff members? The club only pays winning bonuses.

There is something rotten at Highlanders and it stinks to high heavens, but it is not Brito.