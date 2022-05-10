Bosso, ‘Byo’s bridesmaids’… as Chicken Inn rule the roost

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CRESTFALLEN football giants Highlanders have earned themselves the Bulawayo bridesmaids’ tag after failing to win any of their three derbies in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season so far.

Highlanders needed a last-minute free-kick by midfielder Adrian Silla to salvage a point in their 2-2 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

It was the last derby of the first-half of the season and Bosso only managed two points from nine up for grabs.

Highlanders have been so disappointing that they lost the first derby to league anchors Bulawayo City 1-0; the only win the struggling municipal team has registered in their first 13 outings of the PSL.

In their following derby game, Bosso surrendered a 1-0 lead against Chicken Inn to settle for a 1-1 draw in a match they were completely outclassed.

Bosso supporters were so agitated by their team’s performance and began chanting that head coach Mandla Mpofu should go, with one fan displaying a banner written “Umjida Oyiswi uthi Mandla must go”.

Bosso have failed to replicate yesteryear performances when they hardly lost derbies, especially since the turn of the millennium when Bulawayo had Zimbabwe Saints, Railstars and AmaZulu all competing in the PSL.

Pressure is certainly mounting on Mpofu, as Highlanders struggles against every team they face and sit at 11th place on the league table with 16 points from 13 games.

They trail log leaders Dynamos by 14 points and judging by their mediocre performances, it would take a miracle for them to close the continuously widening gap between the two rivals.

Actually, Bosso are closer to relegation and are just two points above the drop zone, something that has further irked their supporters, who have been patient even when they struggled to get positive results.

Although Bosso have gone on an eight-match unbeaten run, results haven’t been pleasing, as they just managed to amass 50 percent of the points they would have wanted to move into the top half of the table and compete against the leading pack.

Chicken Inn rules the local roost, having picked up seven out of nine derby points.

The Gamecocks collected maximum points against Chiefs after beating them 2-1 and then edged City 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Highlanders.

Chiefs are second on the local table with four points from the 1-0 win against Bulawayo City and the Highlanders’ draw.

– @ZililoR.