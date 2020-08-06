Bosso CEO faces charges over Prince Dube’s Tanzanian deal

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube is reportedly in trouble for allegedly sitting on a US$50 000 cash offer for hitman Prince Dube from free spending Tanzanian side Azam.

Dube is alleged to have received official offer for the 22-year-old Prince, whose contract expires in December, but allegedly didn’t inform the Bosso executive, raising fears that the club’s prized possession could leave for nothing as a free agent in four months’ time.

It has been alleged that instead of informing the club’s leadership about the offer, Dube instead told Mkhokheli Dube, Prince’s uncle and current Bosso striker.

Sources told Chronicle Sport yesterday that the Highlanders’ executive and board were livid after learning that an offer was made in May, but they were not informed.

“People are not happy; in fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone gets suspended over this. Even those found to be complicity on this, which is clearly against the interests of Highlanders, it’s sabotage,“ said a source close to the developments.

When reached for comment, Dube said he will wait for charges to be put to him.

“I will wait for the charges to be preferred” Dube said.

More to follow…