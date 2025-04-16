Bosso, Chicken Inn to spice up Byo Independence celebrations

Zimpapers Sports Hub

BULAWAYO football giants Highlanders and Chicken Inn will spice the City of Kings and Queens Independence Day celebrations when they fight it out at White City Stadium on Good Friday.

Last year, Joey Antipas Chicken Inn charges played against former Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Bulawayo Chiefs in an Independence Day game at the same venue that went in favour of the latter.

In main celebrations, Dynamos will not be able to defend the Independence Cup title as the traditional giants will this year take the back seat and pave the way for FC Platinum and Premiership champions Simba Bhora to battle it for the Uhuru silverware in Gokwe.

The Uhuru Cup will be played in the Midlands area for the first time in line with the thrust of the Second Republic to hold national events rotationally across the country’s 10 provinces.

The country’s 45th Independence anniversary celebrations will be held in Gokwe North.