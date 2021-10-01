Bosso, Chiefs draw

Highlanders FC’s goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda parries the ball over the bar during the Chibuku Super Cup match they played against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

A DRAW was the fairest result in yesterday’s Chibuku Super Cup match between defending champions Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders moved a point closer to qualifying for the quarter-finals, after taking their points’ tally to eight, two adrift of group leaders Chicken Inn, who secured their quarter-final ticket on Wednesday when they beat Bulawayo City 2-0.

Mathematically, Chiefs are still in contention to join Chicken Inn in the quarter-finals, but for that to happen, Highlanders have to lose their remaining two games against Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City, and the Ninjas have to convincingly beat City and Chicken Inn.

After seeing his side escape with a draw, courtesy of a 30th minute goal by striker Lynoth Chikuhwa, Highlanders’ coach Mandla Mpofu was convinced that they’ve all, but sailed through to the last eight of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Chikuhwa scored a beauty from an acute angle when he got to the end of a splendid pass from 2019 Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo following a quick counter attack and rifled his shot into the roof of the net.

Ngodzo showed that despite being half fit, he still has class by bossing the midfield with ease against a tactically disciplined Chiefs, who could have won had they been clinical in front of goal.

Mpofu was impressed with his team’s ball circulation and possession, and boldly declared that they’re through to the last eight.

“Obviously, I was worried about fitness levels, but in the first-half I think we did pretty well. The energy levels were high. On a good day, I think we could’ve gone to the break leading 2-0, but Ray Lunga couldn’t finish off a one-on-one. Energy levels were down in the second-half, but again on a good day we could have scored two goals,” said Mpofu.

“I’m impressed with ball circulation and ball possession; we’re managing it very well. If we get fitter we are going to be even better. I don’t know how it will fare on Sunday. I might make five or six changes because we’re through to the next round. I’m certain we’ve progressed. We can’t lose to Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City, over my dead body,” he vowed.

Chikuhwa’s goal was a relief for Highlanders as Chiefs had been enjoying superior ball dominance.

Bosso fluffed an opportunity to take an early lead when Lunga failed to beat Chiefs’ goalkeeper David Bizabani in a face-to-face situation after receiving a defence-splitting pass from Ngodzo.

On the stroke of half-time, another chance went begging for Bosso when Ngodzo threaded annother perfect pass to Chikuhwa, who rounded the Chiefs’ goalie only to watch his effort being cleared off the line by the Ninjas’ skipper Marlvin Mkolo.

Chiefs returned from the break rejuvenated and were denied an equaliser by Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who thwarted striker Faru Matare after beating a poor offside trap.

There was, however, no denying Mkolo in the 60th minute after the Highlanders’ backline failed to clear a corner kick.

Bosso players felt that central defender Andrew Mbeba had been fouled resulting in the Chiefs’ goal, but their protestations were waved away by referee Philan Ncube.

Five minutes later, Matare held his head in disbelief when his shot ricocheted off the upright with Sibanda beaten.

Chiefs’ coach Mark Mathe blamed indecision in the final third for stalemate.

“We are happy with what we saw in this match. We started on the front foot, but were very naïve in terms of doing the ultimate thing of attacking to score. Too much indecisions cost us two points. Our offensive players didn’t shoot when they should have, didn’t run with the ball when they had space and needlessly sent crosses into the box when we didn’t have the numbers,” Mathe said.

“In the second-half we changed to a 1-4-4-2 formation and put pressure on the Highlanders’ centre-backs Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba, and it worked like a charm. We created a lot of chances, but wrong choices of technique let us down. With a bit of precision, we could have won the game,” he said.

TEAMS

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Crispen Ncube, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Ray Lunga (Godfrey Makaruse, 72nd min), Winston Mhango, Washington Navaya, Joel Ngodzo (Bukhosi Sibanda, 80th min), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Toto Banda, 80th min)

Unused substitutes: Future Sibanda, Andrew Tandi, Charlton Siamalonga, Pritchard Mphelele, Mthabisi Ncube, Rodi Sibanda

Bulawayo Chiefs: David Bizabani, Felix Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Ben Nyahunzvi, Malvin Mkolo, Lucky Ndlela, Arthur Musiyiwa (Billy Veremu 41st min), Veremu (Gift Gumpo 69th min), Mandla Gasela (Samuel Antwi, 82nd min), Farau Matare, Hugh Chikosa (Corey Eli Black, 82nd min), Mthokozisi Msebe

Unused substitutes: Pellius Sibanda, Isaac Badu)