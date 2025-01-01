Bosso Class of 1998 meets and donates

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS’ four-time championship-winning players and their team medic met at the team’s Fife Street clubhouse yesterday afternoon.

It was an emotional time for the gang as many had not met their colleagues for over a decade.

Collectively players that were part of the history-making side call themselves the Class of 1998 and worked through two executives led by Roger Muhlwa (1998-2000) and James Mangwana-Tshuma (2000-2003).

They became the second team after Dynamos 1980-1983 to win four consecutive league championships. They completed a second league and cup double for the club in 2001 after the 1990 one in which a Peter Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, Mercedes Sibanda, Alexander Maseko, Benjamin Mpofu, Dumisani Nyoni, Andrew Shue and Peter Nkomo-inspired Bosso shot down all before it to write itself a piece of history.

It was the first Bosso league title since 1974. Yesterday afternoon turned out to be a great reunion as the boys went down memory lane and reminded each other of their playing days’ incidents on and off the field.

There were quite some light moments where they would occasionally burst into laughter. Emmett Ndlovu who gave the club 25 years of service and is now in church ministry, chaired the proceedings.

He emphasised that the meeting was just a get-together organised by the players who wanted to catch up and find out what each one of them went on to do after retiring.

Intelligent and skillful former striker with 12 plus goals per season over four years at Bosso, Thabani Masawi, took everyone by surprise when he said he had not been active in the game since retiring in the later stages of the millennium’s first decade.

Masawi said he would love to be Highlanders chairman.

“Maybe the problem is I don’t know why we are gathered here. I have not been active in football but I want to be Highlanders chairman one day,” said Masawi.

The convenor, Ndlovu said if his dream is to become a reality, Masawi has to get club membership first.

“You have to be a life member. You need to buy a life membership card and carry it in your pocket until the right time. You played for the club and you are popular,” said Ndlovu.

The former players also spoke of their times on the field when Zenzo Moyo would be upfield and calling for the ball and shouting at players like Mubariki Chisoni to play the ball forward.

In one instance Moyo shouted at the defenders and when Chisoni in the next move pumped the ball forward, Moyo scored.

In yet another incident Moyo shouted at Bekithemba Ndlovu: “You are keeping possession at the back yet you do not even have the skill.”

It was all laughter, a great time to connect attended by even the club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, his deputy Fiso Siziba and committee member, Kindman Ndlovu.

Of the class of 1998 were Moyo, Masawi, Siza Khoza, Melusi Ndebele, Melusi Sibanda, Noel Cele and Ndumiso Vundla, who has since lost his sight.

What surprised many was that he could still identify some of his teammates and this writer from their voices. He also reminded them how Dazzy Kapenya used to “chop” their legs at training making it hard for them to break into the first team.

Moyo and Emmett encouraged their mates not to concentrate on coaching jobs but to consider other jobs as well. Kindman, the committee member, said the club is grateful to have such a thoughtful group.

He said Highlanders stands to benefit from them and encouraged some even to assist in player recruitment as they have a fair appreciation of the club’s expectations and culture.

At the end of the catching up, the players presented the club with five match balls for the juniors, bought out of contributions made by the Bosso players of 1998.

Among some of the players who did not make it were Simon Sibanda, Alexander Phiri, Methembe Ndlovu, Thamsanqa Vundla, Noel Kaseke and Pope Moyo.

Speaking after the formalities and lunch, Highlanders chairman Mhlophe said it was good to see players, remembering where they came from.

“This is good to see our sons returning to regroup within the institution and giving us some cheer. They are very much part of the team’s legacy and they will always be welcome. It is an honour to have them remember us as an institution,” said Mhlophe.