Bosso clear salary arrears

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS first team coaches and the rest of the technical staff received their two months’ salaries on Tuesday despite denials by the club that they owed them.

Chronicle Sport had been told that first team coaches Bekithemba ‘Super’ Ndlovu, Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu and goalkeepers’ coach Julius ‘Caesar’ Ndlovu hadn’t been paid for two months alongside team doctor Shepherd Khumalo, long-serving physiotherapist Loyal Nyika and welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo.

Bosso spokesman Ronald Moyo had said the club was up to date with players and coaches’ salaries, adding that the only salaries being processed on Tuesday were only for the month of August.

However, the coaches yesterday confirmed receiving their two months’ salaries.

“It’s all good now, the club has paid us all we were owed, which is two months’ salaries. We read in the paper where they were denying that they owed us two months and we wondered why the denial when they knew the truth. Sometimes telling the truth sets you free and may even be helpful because some good Samaritans may come to assist. We know we are not playing football and resources are scarce so there is no use in trying to spin issues,” said one coach.

Credit though should be given to the Highlanders’ leadership for ensuring the Bosso ship continues sailing steadily under turbulent waters after losing their sponsorship from mobile network operator NetOne in May.

NetOne was paying the first team’s salary bill for both players and coaches as well as camping and transport costs for away matches.

Bosso largely used proceeds from gate takings to pay camping allowances and winning bonuses, whilst also pooling their own resources to fund their camps for home games.