Bosso coach cries foul after Simba Bhora draw…‘If they don’t like Highlanders they should say’

Referee Allan Bhasvi signals for a foul while medics attend to Hughe Chikosa of Simba Bhora. Archiford Faira (back on camera) and striker Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders look on

Ricky Zililo,, [email protected]

Highlanders 0-0 Simba Bhora

HIGHLANDERS Football Club coach Baltemar Brito’s post-match comment that his team is being targeted by match officials and the league might draw the wrath of the Premier Soccer League.

After seeing his charges share spoils with Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday, Brito felt that referee Allan Bhasvi and second assistant Michael Zulu of Hwange connived to frustrate his side, while praising his opponents for a good show.

Brito, who has been vocal in registering his disappointment on opponents who employ time wasting tactics, felt that Simba Bhora gave a good account of football before a satisfactory crowd.

A 79th minute decision by Zulu that Highlanders forward Lynoth Chikuhwa was offside when he headed in a McKinnnon Mushore cross from the right was one of the incidents that Brito felt his team was robbed of maximum points.

The Highlanders gaffer was not amused that Simba Bhora’s goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani escaped without caution a 39th minute incident when he appeared to have used his hands to block a Godfrey Makaruse chip outside the box.

Bhasvi, who was perfectly positioned, let the game roll, much to Bosso team’s chagrin.

“We want to say congratulations to Simba. They came to play without delaying tactics and showed that this kind of football is what fans want. It’s a great show to watch. They’re not in a good place on the table but we need to clap hands for them because they wanted to play good football.

“Another one, we know that we’re playing against opponents and other circumstances because if you make a report of things that are happening first of all we had the Dynamos game cancelled. Secondly, Sheasham we played and now they ban the stadium.

Thirdly, the referee, no offside, no extra time, no penalty.

We’re playing against the system. So, we will try to do our best because we’re the warriors and the warriors always fight to the last minute.

If they don’t like Highlanders they should say,” said Brito.

Bosso started the match lively, getting into Simba Bhora’s box in the first minute but after a good build-up, Mushore hit the side net.

Highlanders dominated early stages of the game, with Simba Bhora coming out of their shell in the 17th minute when forward Ishamel Nyanhi turned Highlanders’ central defender Mbongeni Ndlovu inside out before taking a weak shot at goal.

Seconds later, Chinani came off his line to block a Makaruse chip with his hands outside the box, but referee Bhasvi let him go scot-free.

A minute before half-time, a perfectly positioned Bhasvi ignored Highlanders’ calls for a penalty indicating that the ball hit Simba Bhora’s Blessing Moyo’s stomach, not his hand inside the box.

Simba Bhora then got their first corner kick of the day at the stroke of half-time, but failed to make it count.

The second-half resumed with Highlanders continuing to pile pressure at their opponents who soaked it and Simba Bhora’s defender Webster Tafa almost scored a classic own goal in the 65th minute trying to clear a Washington Navaya cross from the right.

In the 79th minute, Chikuhwa thought he had broken his goal drought when he headed in a Mushore cross only for Zulu to flag for offside.

A minute later, Bosso won a free kick at the arch of the box when Partson Jaure brought down Archiford Faira, up-stepped Brighton Manhire hit the ball on the wall.

Simba Bhora tried to launch a counter attack but failed to execute it.

In the 83rd minute, Simba Bhora’s Valentine Musarurwa made a timely interception to block a Navaya cross intended for an unmarked Chikuhwa.

A minute later, Mushore had his header off Faira cross going wide with the goal yawning for his mercy.

Simba Bhora should have punished Bosso when Nyanhi broke on the left but took a weak shot at Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Simba Bhora’s coach Tonderai Ndiraya was happy with the point against Bosso.

“If you look where we are coming from, I’ll be honest with you that we came here to play for a draw. It was a hard fought point and kudos to the boys. This point is certainly a confidence booster to the boys,” said Ndiraya.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Archiford Faira, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Melikhaya Ncube (Brighton Manhire, 60th minute), Darlington Mukuli (Rahman Kutsanzira, 85th minute), Elshamar Farasi (Washington Navaya, 60th minute), Lynoth Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore, Godfrey Makaruse (Stanley Ngala, 60th minute)

Simba Bhora: Simbarashe Chinani, Blessing Moyo, Valentine Musarurwa, Webster Tafa, Paton Jaure, Tichaona Chipunza, Phineas Chigulupate (Hughe Chikosa, 55th minute), Ronald Chitiyo, Vasalu Kawe (Alexander Mandinyenya, 93rd minute), Ishmael Nyanhi, Nokutenda Mangezi (Dean Chunga, 66th minute; Keith Murera, 93rd minute)–@ZililoR