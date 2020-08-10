Bosso coach Harrison grudgingly accept Prince’s departure

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ coach Mark Harrison seems to have begrudgingly accepted the departure of his marksman Prince Dube, who is set to reunite with former teammate Bruce Kangwa at ambitious Tanzanian side Azam.

Speaking from his base in the United Kingdom, Harrison told Chronicle Sport that it was always inevitable the player would eventually be sold.

Dube’s departure from Bosso was expedited on Friday.

Intermediary Gibson Mahachi, who represents Dube, drove to Bulawayo on Friday and held meetings, first with Prince and his uncle Mkhokheli Dube and then later Highlanders where an agreement was reached with only a few loose ends left to be ironed out.

It is believed Bosso want a clause inserted that will see the club getting a certain percentage in the event that Azam sell the player to another club.

“Look it’s a situation that was always waiting to happen. It was inevitable he would be sold eventually. It’s great for Prince and I wish him all the very best in his new endeavour. On the flip side for the club, it’s also an excellent move as the income generated will help support the club during these uncertain times and for me as a coach it’s something as a professional you have to deal with, it happens all the time in football,” said Harrison.

He said while the gap was likely to be felt, Highlanders had a great set of players that were equally capable of filling the void created by Prince’s departure.

“We have an excellent squad of players and plenty of quality waiting to step in and fill the space left by Prince, so we accept everything and move on. At the moment it’s too early to be thinking about finding an outside replacement, we will have to assess when we eventually get back to training,” Harrison said.