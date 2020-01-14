Bosso coach to jet in soon . . . Harrison to lead team for coming season’s preps

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ new head coach Mark Harrison is expected in Bulawayo in time for Bosso’s pre-season preparations that get underway on Thursday.

Harrison takes over the reins from Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, who joined champions FC Platinum after being in charge of Bosso for four months.

Highlanders’ chairman Kenneth Mhlophe last week said the club was seized with acquiring a work permit for the 59-year-old Briton, who will be taking charge of his third Zimbabwean side following stints with Caps United and Harare City.

Bosso will be hoping for better pre-season preparations compared to the 2019 episode that was marred by a strike over pay issues.

Most senior players decamped throwing the technical team’s plans into disarray, resulting in a jittery start to the season that saw the side recording a string of poor results for the first 10 games of the season.

Harrison’s appointment has excited the Bosso fans as his work at Caps United and Harare City seems to fit into the Highlanders’ philosophy of entertaining football.

Since the announcement of his appointment, fans have been restless, anticipating the day the Briton sets foot in Bulawayo.

“What is most important is that Harrison is now the Highlanders’ technical manager and he is in touch with the club’s leadership. We expect him in the country soon to start preparations for the coming season. The moment he arrives we will notify our valued stakeholders and organise a Press conference for his unveiling,” said Highlanders’ communications officer Ronald Moyo.

Harrison is the third British coach to take charge of Highlanders after Bobby Clark and the late Eddie May, who both had successful stints with the Bulawayo giants.

The Briton comes at a time Bosso have boldly declared that they will be chasing the league title following last year’s Chibuku Super Cup success.

Harrison will have a chance to announce his arrival in style as the Castle Lager Challenge Cup tie against FC Platinum is likely to be his first assignment.

The Castle Lager Challenge Cup pits the league champions and winners of the Chibuku Super Cup, and in this tie Bosso will face FC Platinum.

An early piece of silverware will certainly endear him to multitudes of Bosso supporters.

Harrison has previously managed the Bangladesh national team, coached South African sides Mpumalanga Black Aces, African Warriors, Bay Stars, Chippa United and Golden Arrows.

He also had a two-year stint with Township Rollers in Botswana. – @innocentskizoe