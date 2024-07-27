Bosso conclude Arthur Ndlovu deal

Innocent Kurira,Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have seemingly solved their centreback problem by signing on short contract, Arenel defender Arthur Ndlovu.

The deal was announced this morning.

Ndlovu has been one of the main targets for Highlanders in the mid-season window and Bosso have finally got their man.

Arenel club administrator Juma Phiri confirmed the development.

“It’s a done deal. He played his last game for us yesterday. He will be joining Highlanders on loan and we wish him the best during his loan spell,” said Phiri.