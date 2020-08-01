Bosso crowd funding extended

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BOSSO fans and well-wishers that missed yesterday’s deadline for the three-month Highlanders debt clearance campaign have five more days to make their contributions.

The initiative is being spearheaded by South Africa-based Bosso member Nodumo Nyathi and was launched in May.

Half the Bosso debt has been cleared through the initiative and Nyathi is expected to announce how much has been raised soon.

When the campaign started, Bosso’s legacy debt stood at $862 868 and $100 000 raised in May and $300 000 in June enabled the club to pay off almost half of its debts to former players, Nssa and former coaches. The club has also successfully negotiated retirement of part of the debt with some of its creditors while others have significantly reduced their figures.

At the beginning of the week, Nyathi revealed that they needed the equivalent of R40 000 to wipe out the debt. Confident of clearing the debt from July contributions, Nyathi said they were inundated with calls from people asking for the July 31 deadline to be extended to August 5 to enable them to chip in with contributions.

“We’re on course to clear the debt and at this stage, I can’t say how much has been raised but we’re on the right track. I’d like to thank those that have contributed to the worthy cause of clearing the debt. Those that are yet to contribute can do so at bank accounts opened in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“There are some who said they will pay on Monday and so we’ve decided to extend the deadline to August 5. So, to all those who haven’t made contributions please do so. Any amount is welcome and please join in and be part of the Hall of Fame that cleared the (Bosso) legacy debt,” said Nyathi.

The Highlanders’ debt clearance campaign team has been publishing names and amounts contributed for accountability purposes.

At the end of the campaign, a report will be released, stating the total raised.- @ZililoR