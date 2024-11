Fungai Muderere – [email protected]

BULAWAYO football giants Highlanders are this afternoon set to take Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium.

In their first leg encounter, the two teams drew one all at Mhondoro’s Baobab Stadium.

Bosso go into the match after posting a 2-1 win over Chegutu Pirates.

Ngezi Platinum Stars drew nil all against Greenfuel.