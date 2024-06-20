Bosso date equally struggling Hwange

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

STRUGGLING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League returnees Hwange will on Sunday do duty against equally sporadic Bulawayo football giants Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

Last weekend, the coalminers who are rooted at the bottom of the log, erupted into jubilation as they finally conjured up and beat visiting Greenfuel1-0. It was Hwange’s second win of the season and a first one after the guidance of Rodwell Dhlakama who replaced club legend Nation Dube.

Chipangano’s evergreen captain Kelly Shiyandindi made a huge difference five minutes from the break as he calmed his nerves to slot home past Greenfuel goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenge. The fighting spirit in the Chipangano charges has pleased Dhlakama.

“It gives encouragement going forward but we still have to continue with the spirit so that we climb up the ladder. We have to strive to give our fans happiness week in, week out,” said Dhlakama. On the other hand, Bosso will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Chipangano having gone on a poor run of form.

The two teams are going into the weekend action at the back of contrasting fortunes. Bosso were held to their fifth draw since May 1 by newboys, Bikita Minerals in a match that ended one all. Prior to the win over Greenfuel, Chipangano had won only one match against Yadah Stars in the first fixture of the 2024 campaign, which was then followed by an terrible run of five draws and eight losses.

In May, Highlanders settled for four draws, three of them 1-1 against Greenfuel, Manica Diamonds and ZPC Kariba while the Bulawayo derby against Arenel Movers ended goalless. The other game against FC Platinum ended in a 2-0 defeat, meaning they collected a paltry four points from a possible 15.

In other matches, table toppers FC Platinum will welcome Simba Bhora at Zvishavane’s Mandava Stadium and its one of the big weekend fixtures. The former champions who are unbeaten in their last six matches will be hoping to continue with their fine form while a victory for Simba Bhora could send a strong message of their title chase credentials.

On the same day Chicken Inn will hope to get it right against unpredictable Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newboys Bikita Minerals at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium. Herentals College will play host to high riding defending champions Ngexi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium while Arenel Movers tackle TelOne at Luveve Stadium

On Sunday at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium, Manica Diamonds will play host to Dynamos in yet another potentially explosive encounter

Week 16 Fixtures

Saturday

Bikita Minerals v Chicken Inn (Sakubva Stadium), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro Stadium, Arenel Movers v TelOne (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum v Simba Bhora ( Mandava Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga)

Sunday

CAPS United v Chegutu Pirates (Rufaro Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Dynamos (Sakubva Stadium), Green Fuel v Yadah (GreenFuel Arena) Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields Stadium)

-@FungaiMuderere