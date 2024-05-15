Bosso date nemesis…Kaindu treks to Kariba for headache fixture

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS have never beaten ZPC Kariba in a league game in the resort town and on Saturday, Kelvin Kaindu has the challenge of ending that unwanted record.

ZPC Kariba were promoted to the Premiership in 2014.

In fact, in their last two visits to Kariba, Highlanders have failed to score at Nyamhunga Stadium.

The last two matches finished in nil-all stalemates.

All in all, Bosso have visited ZPC Kariba on eight occasions, with four of the games finishing as stalemates while ZPC Kariba has won four times.

Kaindu is aware of the challenge that lies ahead given his team will go into this game at the back of a 2-0 loss against FC Platinum.

“It is going to be difficult. All we need to do is to be focused and also see every positive from the games that we are playing. If you are a coach and you lose and you have created several chances you know the area you have to work on and also try to get into the game earlier.

“If you look at the game against FC Platinum, their first goal unsettled us and because of that it is difficult to do what you would have planned,” said Kaindu.

After the ZPC Kariba game, Bosso will play host to Manica Diamonds in yet another tricky tie.

Sunday’s defeat to FC Platinum was Bosso’s second loss of the season and saw them slip down the ladder to position four on the table. Bosso are three points behind leaders Manica Diamonds with 19 points from 11 games.

Kaindu has a lot of work to do if he is to turn his team’s fortunes around after they were dominated by FC Platinum.

In the absence of suspended holding midfielder Melikhaya Ncube, Bosso were exposed in midfield and completely dominated by the visitors.

The central defensive pairing of Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba also appears to be still shaky. Upfront, Kaindu needs his finishers to be more clinical.

Last season, Bosso’s main struggle was scoring goals while their defence was watertight.

Most of the goals came from defenders and midfielders. Many came from set pieces, with Mbeba an ace last season, but he seems to have lost his lustre behind the ball in freekicks.

This season, the positive for Kaindu is that his strikers have been finding the net although not as regular as he would want.

Lynoth Chikuhwa is already on five goals while Brighton Ncube is on four goals.

Fixtures

Saturday



Ngezi vs Telone (Baobab Stadium), Bikita Minerals vs Chegutu Pirates (Sakubva), Herentals vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Arenel vs Yadah (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum vs Hwange (Mandava Stadium), ZPC Kariba vs Highlanders (Nyamhunga)

Sunday

Chicken Inn vs Simba Bhora (Luveve), CAPS United vs Dynamos (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds vs Green Fuel