Bosso-DeMbare countdown

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE’S so much belief in the respective camps of the country’s most followed football clubs, Highlanders and Dynamos such that when they face off at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday, a full house is almost guaranteed.

The two traditional giants of Zimbabwean football are hard-pressed to end their lengthy league championship droughts and will hope that their coaches have the right tonic for this season’s title race.

Highlanders, whose last league championship victory was in 2006 are under the guidance of expatriate Baltemar Brito with Dynamos under the tutelage of Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa.

The Dynamos gaffer, who was engaged at the beginning of the season was part of Callisto Pasuwa’s backroom staff when they won four consecutive league titles from 2011 to 2014.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, the technical and tactical shrewdness of both gaffers will be under microscope.

Maruwa, who knows the local football terrain, could ride on that when he visits Barbourfields Stadium for the second time this year. On his first trip, Maruwa saw his charges emerging 1-0 victorious against Hwange as they were backed by vociferous fans.

However, his Bosso counterpart boasts of so many years of experience in competitive leagues, including being part of the backroom staff under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea between 2004 and 2007. During his stint at Chelsea, Brito won two English Premier League championships.

Those EPL championships were won about two decades ago, but one can tell from the way that Highlanders have been playing in their opening matches that there’s some resemblance of the Mourinho-coached style of play of being too defensive and waiting to catch opponents on counters.

Bosso players seem to be understanding that philosophy and their defending has been perfect so far.

However, will it stand the heat of attacking and passing flair that Maruwa has introduced at Dynamos?

Both gaffers beefed up their squads for the 2023 championship and will expect that their players rise to the occasion on the biggest football game on the domestic scene.

A simple analysis of Dynamos’ game shows that the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis are key in their build-up from the back as they are comfortable with the ball and rarely pump it forward.

Central midfielders at Dynamos, Tanaka Shandirwa and Donald Mudadi, who are also new arrivals at DeMbare alongside the Moyo pair have settled well. Another player who has fitted well at Dynamos is former Bulawayo Chiefs playmaker Arthur Musiyiwa who exchanges places with club returnee Denver Mukamba.

At Highlanders, central midfielder Melikhaya Ncube and winger McKinnon Mushore are the only players amongst 2023 season signings who have played in all Bosso’ games so far. Mushore scored the only goal in Highlanders’ Match Day Two away win against Black Rhinos and started in FC Platinum’s 2-1 win as well as Good Friday’s 0-0 derby draw against Chicken Inn.

Dreadlocked Marvelous Chigumira, who joined Amahlolanyama from TelOne came from the bench in the games against FC Platinum and Chicken Inn, while defensive midfielder Brighton Manhire only appeared as a substitute in the win over FC Platinum.

So, Highlanders could rally on continuity in their squad, with goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, the defence quartet of Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Archford Faira and Andrew Mbeba being key against Dynamos.

Ncube, Darlington Mukuli, Soccer Star of the Year finalist Devine Mhindirira, Mushore, as well as striking pair of Lynoth Chikuhwa and Stanley Ngala have been regulars in Highlanders’ last four games. — @ZililoR