Bosso Dembare draw at BF

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

It ended as a goalless draw after Zimbabwe football giants Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC failed for the fourth time in a row respectively to score a goal and register draws.

The highly anticipated match played in front of a packed Barbourfields Stadium, in Bulawayo, produced chances, where Bosso hit the woodwork twice, while Dembare dominated play. The two teams were playing the rescheduled Match Day 5 of the Castle Premier Soccer League. With this draw Highlanders shoot to the top of the log.

Bosso had a chance to win the game at the death when Washington Navaya had a free header in the Dynamos FC box but hit the crossbar in the 86th minute.

After the match, Highlanders FC coach Baltemer Brito said he was disappointed that his team did not pick up maximum points.

“I’m sad because I wanted to collect three points for the supporters. The match was good it was an open game, pity we didn’t collect maximum points, but life goes on,” Brito said during the post-match interview with ZTN’s Muziwethu Hadebe.

Asked about the lack of goals, Brito said Bosso created chances and it is a matter of time before his team will score.

“We hit the crossbar and the goals will come as we are creating opportunities,” he said.

Dynamos head coach Herbert “Jompao” Maruwa said goals will come and commended his team for playing well.

“It was a good game. We were in control for the better part of the game. If we keep on working hard, the goals will come. I’m very happy with the performance the boys did very well,” said Maruwa.

Man of the Match, Dynamos FC midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa said they were happy with the point gained against Bosso away from home.

Meanwhile, Hwange won 2 – 1 away at Herentals to the National Sports Stadium in the other match.