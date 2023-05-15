Bosso, DeMbare face off on Africa Day

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

THE rescheduled Matchday 5 blockbuster fixture between the country’s traditional giants Highlanders and Dynamos will be played on May 25 at Barbourfields Stadium.

The league postponed the fixture, which had initially been penciled for April 15, to allow the Zimbabwe football giants to prepare for the Independence Cup final that Highlanders won 4-3 after penalty shootouts.

Despite going through some bad spells, the clash between the two giants is likely to be a full house.

With both teams hard-pressed to end their lengthy league championships droughts, it is Highlanders who have been grinding results while Dynamos’ fans have been agitated by their team’s on-and-off performances.