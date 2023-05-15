Breaking News
Bosso, DeMbare face off on Africa Day

Bosso, DeMbare face off on Africa Day

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Bosso, DeMbare face off on Africa Day

15 May, 2023 - 17:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Bosso, DeMbare face off on Africa Day Bosso and Dembare

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

THE rescheduled Matchday 5 blockbuster fixture between the country’s traditional giants Highlanders and Dynamos will be played on May 25 at Barbourfields Stadium.

The league postponed the fixture, which had initially been penciled for April 15, to allow the Zimbabwe football giants to prepare for the Independence Cup final that Highlanders won 4-3 after penalty shootouts.

Despite going through some bad spells, the clash between the two giants is likely to be a full house.

With both teams hard-pressed to end their lengthy league championships droughts, it is Highlanders who have been grinding results while Dynamos’ fans have been agitated by their team’s on-and-off performances.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting