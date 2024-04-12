Bosso, DeMbare get new kits

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

GIANTS Dynamos and Highlanders have received a massive shot in the arm after their principal corporate partners Sakunda Holders decided to remain in partnership with them for another three-year term.

The energy powerhouses have over the past three years poured in excess of US$5,3 million towards the sponsorship of the country’s biggest two teams.

And they have undertaken to remain around for the clubs for the next three years, committing around the same amount they have spent in the initial deal.

Speaking on the sidelines of the kit unveiling ceremony for the two teams yesterday, Sakunda Holdings programmes co-ordinator Nqobile Magwizi said his company has decided to renew their marriage with the two giants.

“As Sakunda Holdings, we have decided to renew our sponsorship to Highlanders and Dynamos,” said Magwizi.

“When we inked our initial three-year deal, we made it clear that we would make considerations to renew the marriage.

“We are happy to continue the relationship with both teams. Basically, we have put in place the same package that we have worked with over the past three seasons.

“As an organisation, we are pleased with what we have achieved together with these two clubs so we have decided to continue with the relationship.”

Over the past three years, Dynamos and Highlanders officials have had an opportunity to embark on benchmarking visits to European clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United among others.

And that is scheduled to continue in the next three years.

Magwizi said yesterday’s kit handover to the two giants was meant to motivate the teams in the ongoing Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The two clubs have been using uniforms from last season which were branded by their former partners OBT Looks.

With that relationship running out at the end of last year, the Glamour Boys and Bosso will be spotting Adidas courtesy of Sakunda Holdings.

Both clubs received three different sets of playing, travelling and training kits.

Replicas are currently being sorted out and will be available in the country in two months.

With the kit multiple-fold the value of their previous apparel, Dynamos and Highlanders chairpersons Moses Maunganidze and Kenneth Mhlope hailed Sakunda for being there for the clubs through thick and thin.

“The kit is glum. That is the new trajectory that Sakunda Holdings is taking us to. We feel there is no difference between Arsenal and us now,” said Maunganidze.

“In business, we talk of bottom and top line but in between there are indices and factors that define what we should do in order for us to remain relevant as an organisation.

“Key among those is dressing your staff properly. The staff is the greatest asset. Proper dressing gives them an intrinsic motivation to perform and do better.

“We want to import this kind of gesture into the field of play. And from Sunday, when we play Simba Bhora, we will start delivering the goods. We have critical assignments in 2024 and when we dress like this, we need to reciprocate this kind of excellence.”

Mhlope said Sakunda Holdings have eased their worries.

“As Highlanders, we derive a lot of joy from doing well on the field of play and when we have partners like Sakunda Holdings, the feeling is incredible,” he said.

“We would like to salute Sakunda Holdings for this gesture. The kits are super fine and it gives us that extra boost to want to perform well.

“Sakunda Holdings are our all-weather partners and we would like to salute them. We are very happy as a club.”

Bosso now have Sakunda, Sanctuary Insurance, Arenel, Nyaradzo and BetterBrands backing them up and a second-to-none followership in terms of turnstile statistics over the past decade.