Bosso, DeMbare to hold roadshow today

HIGHLANDERS and Dynamos will today hold a joint road show meant to appeal to fans to come in their numbers for tomorrow’s epic encounter at Barbourfields Stadium as well as preach the anti-hooliganism gospel.

The giants face off in the country’s biggest match in football calendar, with bragging rights up for stakes.

With all PSL games postponed, the clash is likely to draw a near full house, with both sets of fans and neutrals coming to witness the two giants.

“We are having a combined road show which we will do together with our sponsors NetOne. What we will be appealing for is for people come to support the teams. At some stage both teams, Highlanders and Dynamos will make presence at Sekusile Shopping Centre in Nkulumane,” said Nhlanhla Dube, Highlanders’ chief executive officer.

Throughout the build-up to the game, Highlanders have been preaching the anti-violence mantra.

Dynamos Bulawayo Supporters Chapter secretary Blessing Marangwanda said they have put up mechanisms to weed out hooligans and discouraged derogatory songs which he said incite violence.

“We are urging all Dynamos fans to come in their numbers and rally behind the team. We should accept which ever result that comes our way. There are mechanisms that we have set to deal with any of our supporters who will throw anything to the field or engage in any acts of violence. Our security team will work with the police and because as fans we know each other, we will apprehend and hand over to the police whoever disturbs peace.

“As cheerleaders, we’re saying no to political songs, not to provocative songs which incite violence,” Marangwanda said.

He said they will join Highlanders for today’s road show and will also hold an exclusively DeMbare road show tomorrow morning.

