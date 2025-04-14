Bosso dig deep to down CAPS

Bosso fans celebrate their team’s goal against Caps United in a match played at Barbourfields Stadium In Bulawayo yesterday. — Picture by Eliah Saushoma

Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 1-0 CAPS United

HIGHLANDERS brought back the smiles to their faithful at Barbourfields yesterday, holding off a determined but blunt CAPS United to record a tense 1-0 victory — and with it, ease growing pressure after a patchy run of form.

It wasn’t a polished performance from Bosso. It didn’t need to be. What mattered was the result — and after a frustrating goalless draw in their last outing and rumblings of concern among the fans, this gritty win brought a much-needed sense of direction and relief.

An early goal from Reason Sibanda proved the difference on an afternoon where Highlanders had to dig deep, defend with purpose, and trust their structure to see out a tense contest in the Battle of the Cities.

Sibanda struck just two minutes in, finishing off a well-weighted through ball from Brighton Ncube with precision to beat CAPS goalkeeper Harmony Nare at the near post. The move was swift, the execution calm — and crucially, it gave Bosso control before the game could settle into a rhythm.

It wasn’t just the three points that mattered — it was the timing. Bosso had gone into the match under pressure to prove that their promising flashes this season could translate into consistency. And against a CAPS United side desperate to revive their own season, Highlanders stood tall.

“It was not an easy game. CAPS haven’t been winning, and they were fighting hard to change that,” said Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu.

“We had to match that energy. We got the early goal, which gave us the platform, and from there, it was about character. These are the wins that build a team.”

Indeed, it was a victory that spoke more of resilience than rhythm.

Highlanders had their moments in the first-half to widen the margin. Prince Ndlovu wasted a golden opportunity just minutes after the opener when he chose to shoot instead of passing to the unmarked Ncube. In the second-half, Hubert Ncube went for glory in stoppage time instead of squaring the ball to Nigel Banda — another missed chance to close the door early.

But this time, Bosso were not punished for profligacy.

Instead, their defence stood firm. Melikhaya Ncube, wearing the armband in Andrew Mbeba’s absence, led by example at the back. New man between the posts, Reward Muza, marked his first start with a composed display and a brilliant double save midway through the second-half.

The defensive line, featuring Arthur Ndlovu, Luckmore Mutumbi and Talent Dube, had to weather heavy pressure from CAPS United, especially after the break. The visitors threw everything forward and even thought they had equalised when Love Mabiala’s header appeared to cross the line — but the officials waved play on.

“Those are the moments that test your mental strength,” Kaindu added. “But we stayed organised, we didn’t panic. We’ve been working on our defensive structure and I’m proud of how the boys applied themselves today.”

This win marked Highlanders’ second home victory of the season, adding to the 4-0 demolition of Kwekwe United a fortnight ago. But unlike that rout, this was a contest that demanded grit and steel — qualities Kaindu believes are just as vital in the long run.

It also reinforced Bosso’s ability to get results even when not at their best in possession. Brighton Ncube, though not as sharp as usual, still produced the telling pass for the opener. Malvern Hativagoni and Mason Mushore were industrious in midfield, while Prince Ndlovu’s energy on the flank kept CAPS on their toes.

While the win might not silence all the questions about Highlanders’ attacking rhythm, it will calm nerves — especially in light of the club’s ambitions to remain in the upper tier of the standings and mount a meaningful campaign.

The only downside for Highlanders was the smaller crowd, a noticeable drop from the 13 000 that turned up for the Scottland derby two weeks ago. But those who came made their presence felt — especially in the final tense minutes, when CAPS United pushed for an equaliser and Bosso’s defence had to summon every ounce of focus to see the game through.

“These fans are everything to us,” Kaindu said. “We feel it when the stadium is full, and even today, the voices helped carry the boys through. It’s for them that we fight.”

As the full-time whistle blew and the team huddled near the Soweto Stand in celebration, there was a sense — not of triumph — but of turning a corner. Bosso had passed a tough test, and now, perhaps, they can begin building something more sustained.

Teams

Highlanders: Reward Muza (gk), Talent Dube (Brian Mlotshwa 63’), Arthur Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Reason Sibanda (McKinnon Mushore 78’), Prince Ndlovu (Hubert Ncube 63’), Malvern Hativagoni, Brighton Ncube (Tendai Muvuti 78’), Mason Mushore, Never Rauzhi, Luckmore Mutumbi.

CAPS United: Harmony Nare (gk), Kelvin Mangiza, Kundai Benyu (Eric Manokore 65’), Bruce Kangwa, Hastings Chapusha, Brighton Manhire, Phineas Bhamusi, Love Mabiala (Junior Bunjira 65’), Tanaka Shandirwa, Juan Mutudza (Jayden Bakari 75’), Joseph Mbollo. — @innocentskizoe