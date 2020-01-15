Bosso dismiss Harrison ‘wish list’ reports

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have dismissed reports that new head coach Mark Harrison requested the club to acquire the services of old horses Kuda Musharu and Martin Vengesayi.

Media reports emanating from Harare claimed the striking duo was on Harrison’s wish list.

“There are things we can’t control as a club and transfer rumours are some of those things. The world over, during pre-season you will always hear similar rumours where certain players are linked with certain clubs, at times without the knowledge of both parties,” said Highlanders’ communications officer Ronald Moyo.

“We have seen even at a global level where player agents associate their players with big clubs to supposedly raise stakes for their clients, and Zimbabwe is no exception. As a club we have a clear picture of what we want and the said players are out of that picture,” he said.

Vengesayi has worked with Harrison before at Harare City FC and it has been rumoured that he is set for a reunion with his former boss.

Former Underhill, Monomotapa and Motor Action striker Musharu has been linked with a move to Bosso before when he was at the peak of his career with the now defunct How Mine FC.

Harrison is expected in Bulawayo in time for Bosso’s pre-season preparations that get underway tomorrow.

Bosso are seized with acquiring a work permit for the 59-year-old Briton, who will be taking charge of his third Zimbabwean side following stints with Caps United and Harare City. – @innocentskizoe.