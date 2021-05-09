Bosso draw with FC Platinum in friendly

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter 

Highlanders and FC Platinum have declared their readiness for the season after playing a friendly match that ended in a goalless draw at Mandava Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was Highlanders’ second match after the Independence Cup final against old foes Dynamos last month.

In both games, Bosso fired blanks, but coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu is not  reading much into that.

“As a coach it’s something that you can’t be happy about if you don’t score. Scoring is an art; we are working on that and believe me, goals will definitely come,” said Mpofu.

Highlanders, who unveiled a 26-member squad at a function attended by a selected few on Saturday evening, will be in the same cluster with other Bulawayo/based sides Chicken Inn,  Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City in matches set for Barbourfields Stadium.

FC Platinum will battle it out with Triangle, Whawha and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Mpofu said the friendly match’s main objective was to get some game time before the season kicks off and they also wanted to check on tactical issues like ball possession, ball circulation and ball retention.

“We applied good defensive principles and we have to work on our transition from our defensive mode to attacking more where we are little bit too slow,” said Mpofu.

He said he was also happy with the level of fitness of his players before declaring the team’s readiness for the season.

Norman Mapeza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza said he was happy with the performance of his boys.

“It was a good game, we wanted to check on the fitness levels of our players. There are also other key technical and tactical issues we have to work on, but I am generally happy with the shape of our squad. FC Platinum is indeed ready for the season,” said Mapeza.

PSL clusters 

Group 1 (Harare) – Six (6) Teams

  • Caps United FC
  • Dynamos FC
  • Harare City FC
  • Herentals FC
  • Yadah FC
  • ZPC Kariba FC

 

Group 2 (Bulawayo) – Four (4) Teams

  • Bulawayo Chiefs FC
  • Bulawayo City FC
  • Chicken Inn FC
  • Highlanders FC

 

Group 3 (Mutare) – Four (4) Teams

  • Black Rhinos FC
  • Cranborne Bullets FC
  • Manica Diamonds FC
  • Tenax FC

 

Group 4 (Zvishavane) – Four (4) Teams

  • FC Platinum
  • Ngezi Platinum Stars FC
  • Triangle United FC
  • Whawha FC

