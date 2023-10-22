Bosso Drop Points Again

Innocent Kurira, At Barbourfields Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs FC 0-0 Highlanders FC

IT was yet another dissapointing result for Highlanders whom, despite getting the better chances on the day had to settle for a goalless stalemate.

With the result, Bosso extended their winless streak to six games. Fans could be seen walking out five minutes before the final whistle in a clear sign of frustration.

Bosso may be going through a difficult time but one thing you can never take away from them is their loyal fanbase who, once again came in their numbers to rally behind the team.

The heavens opened up just before kick-off and continued to do so for the greater part of the game. That, however, had little impact on the result of the day.

Bosso were forced to make an injury inspired substitution after just 13 minutes of play. Brighton Mhanhire was strechered off and replaced by Gillian Nyathi who produced a decent perfomance.

Bosso’s best chance came three minutes before the break where Washington Navaya missed an empty net after rounding the Chiefs shot stopper. He skied his effort over the bar.

Just after the break, Chiefs came close to breaking the deadlock through Billy Veremu who hit the underside of the cross bar with a curler which bounced back into play.

Archford Faira sent in an inviting cross from the left in the 60th minute but it met no takers inside the box.

Nine minutes later, Marvelous Chigumira saw his corner kick effort headed wide by Rahman Kutsanzira.

From then, none of the teams were threatening in front of goal and both had to settle for a point.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs

K Dube, B Nyahunzvi, M Msebe, O Chirinda, N Ncube (A Ncube, 46mins), P Shoko (M Feldman, 80mins), D Phiri (N Gama, 80mins), M Gasela, B Veremu (F Matare, 75 mins), F Moyo, M Hativagone.

Highlanders

A Sibanda, M Chigumira (S Ngala, 86mins), R Kutsanzira, R Lunga (L Chikuhwa, 80mins), M Mushore, B Manhire (G Nyathi, 13 mins), A Mbeba, E Farasi (A Faira, 46 mins) M Ndlovu, W Navaya, M Ncube

-@innocentskizoe