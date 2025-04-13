Bosso edge CAPS United

Brandon Moyo

REASON Sibanda’s early strike was all that separated Highlanders and CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Sibanda sent Bosso into the lead as early as the second minute and his strike made the difference in the first leg of the Battle of the Cities.

The Bosso striker, coolly slotted home from inside the box to beat Harmony Nare on the near post ensure that Highlanders collect maximum after three consecutive stalemates in their previous matches.

This was also Bosso’s second win at home in three matches, after recording only one draw against Scottland. They walloped Kwekwe United 4-0 in their first home game of the season.

After Bosso drew first blood in the second minute, CAPS United would enjoy most of the possession throughout the first stanza but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The second half, was an even contest.

In the 20th minute, Bosso survived a scare with Talent Dube producing a crucial goal-line clearance, helping the hosts maintain their lead.

In the 35th minute, Highlanders shot stopper, Reward Muza produced a brilliant double save to deny CAPS United an equaliser.

Four minutes later, Hastings Chapusha attempted a long range shot but his effort went over the bar.

At the half-hour mark, CAPS United got a free kick on the edge of the box but their chance went to waste.

At the stroke of halftime, Bosso survived another scare as Arthur Ndlovu cleared Juan Mutudza’s effort off the line for a corner kick.

Makepekepe thought they had levelled matters but Love Mabiala’s headed effort was adjudged not to have crossed the line.

At the stroke of full-time, Bosso misses a golden opportunity to double their lead but Hubert Ncube, decided to go for glory instead of squaring to Nigel Banda on the other end.

His shot was saved by Nare.

Teams:

Highlanders:

Reward Muza (gk), Talent Dube (Brian Mlotshwa, 63mins), Arthur Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Reason Sibanda (McKinnon Mushore, 78mins),Prince Ndlovu (Hubert Ncube, 63mins), Malvern Hativagoni, Brighton Ncube (Tendai Muvuti, 78mins),Mason Mushore, Never Rauzhi, Luckmore Mutumbi

CAPS United:

Harmony Nare (gk), Kelvin Mangiza, Kundai Benyu (Eric Manokore, 65mins), Bruce Kangwa, Hastings Chapusha, Brighton Manhire, Phineas Bhamusi, Love Mabiala (Junior Bunjira, 65mins),Tanaka Shandirwa, Juan Mutudza (Jayden Bakari, 75mins), Joseph Mbollo