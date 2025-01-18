Bosso elections nomination process closes

Innocent Kurira -Online Reporter

THE Highlanders election nomination process for the positions of vice-chairman and treasurer has closed.

The elections returning officer, Peter Dube, will announce the names and number of candidates on Monday after the electoral college verifies the nominations.

To qualify, candidates must have been club members for 24 months, obtain signatures from 10 members in good standing, and pay a US$200 nomination fee. The fee is refundable if the candidate receives at least 10% of the total votes cast.

The verification process will take place on Monday, after which the Nomination and Electoral Review Committee will publish the list of successful candidates.