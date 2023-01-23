Bosso elevate Mbongeni Ndlovu

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club has named Mbongeni Ndlovu as one of the vice-captains with the defender filling the slot left by midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku who signed for Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana last week.

The 24-year-old Ndlovu joins skipper Ariel Sibanda and defender Peter Muduhwa in the captaincy.

Bosso revealed the elevation of Ndlovu to captaincy on Monday when they posted the player’s pictures on their social media platforms with a caption: “A good morning to you MaBossola amahle from the team second Vice Captain, Mbongeni Ndlovu.”

Ndlovu, who broke into Highlanders’ first team in 2018, wrestling the left back position from former skipper Honest Moyo has been one of Bosso’s consistent performers.

Last season, the left-footed defender played the better part of the championship as a central defender after Andrew Tandi broke his leg in a league match against Dynamos.

With Tandi having fully recovered, Ndlovu might opt to continue and fight for a central defense role or revert to left back and compete for a starting place against Pritchard Mphelele and Archiford Faira. [email protected]