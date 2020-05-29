Bosso engage staff on pay cuts

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have engaged their staff with a proposal to halve their salaries, while looking for sponsorship.

Bosso have been hit by inactivity caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Highlanders lost their NetOne sponsorship after the mobile network operator decided to redirect its corporate social responsibility to help in fighting the coronavirus.

NetOne left Highlanders with a month’s installment of salaries, which ends this month.

However, Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo said salaries were not being cut, but they were just proposing to pay half salaries while looking for a sponsor.

“Salaries are not being cut. The club has proposed to pay half salaries and make good the difference when funds are secured. The club is currently without a sponsor and all its other income generating projects are currently on hold. There is no football activity because of Covid-19. However, much is being done by way of engagement to find an answer to this difficulty,” said Moyo.

Sources said the club’s proposal to halve salaries was communicated to the players via captains Ariel Sibanda and Nqobizitha Masuku, but that was turned down.

The source said Bosso had proposed to cushion the players by splitting this month’s salary from NetOne to cover June as well.

The captains are reported to have stepped down from their roles on Wednesday over the issue, but Moyo denied the reports.

“The technical team, through which captains are elected, has not brought any resignation letters to the club or informed it of the captains’ intention to resign,” said Moyo.

Besides Highlanders, former Premiership side TelOne are said to have cut salaries and paid their players 45 percent in April.

Caps United players are reportedly still owed April salaries. Bulawayo City FC players are yet to be paid since the beginning of the year. — @ZililoR