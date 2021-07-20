Breaking News
Bosso expands partnership base

20 Jul, 2021 - 15:07 0 Views
Bosso expands partnership base From left to right: Bridget Dulani -Marketing manager, Sithembile Masihoro - Sales Manager, Blessings Marangwanda - Director, Ronald Moyo - Highlanders Communications and Media Officer.

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have expanded their strategic partnership base by bringing on board cosmetics manufacturer Bonique Perfumes to generate off field revenue.

The partnership with the locally-based company will see Highlanders getting 20 percent of Bonique’s product sales.

This means the more Highlanders’ fans, members and sympathisers buy Bosso branded Bonique products, the club benefits.

Bosso and Bonique announced their partnership on Tuesday and Bosso hope to reap the rewards.

“Bonique are licenced to produce Highlanders branded cosmetics. You’ll be seeing them in the streets and other distribution channels through our chapters. For us as Highlanders, it’s a new chapter together with Bonique, but it’s not a new approach as we have always said that there’s a strategic plan we have in place. That strategic plan is to grow our basket of partners. So, we welcome Bonique, as they are officially licenced to produce and sell Highlanders’ branded cosmetics,” said Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

Bonique director Blessing Marangwanda said their products are safe for use and have been certified by the Standard Authority of Zimbabwe (SAZ).

“Highlanders understand the partnership and support the partnership in terms of support base. I think in the country they are the best and we chose Highlanders because their fans support every initiative of their team. We’re looking forward to seeing this deal growing and bring results, making sure football is the biggest winner,” Marangwanda said. – @ZiililoR

 

 

