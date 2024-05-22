Bosso face tricky Gems…As Mahachi returns to Emagumeni

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Warriors midfielder, Kudakwashe Mahachi is tomorrow set to make a homecoming show when Highlanders play host to Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log leaders Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields, in a potentially exciting tie.

Mahachi joined Mutare-based Manica Diamonds just before the start of the season after his unsuccessful stay in Ghana where he turned out for Medeama SC.

Diamonds have been impressive and Bosso will need to be wary of Michael Tapera, ex-Warriors star gifted left-back Farai Banda, industrious Bret Amidu and Kudzanai Dhemere among others.Tapera is tied on five goals with Bulawayo Chiefs’Never Rauzhi.

It is the recent Manica Diamonds breath-taking performances that have charmed their coach Jairos Tapera who has, however, predicted a tough encounter.

The Gem Boys, who seem to have atoned for their wanting start, are coming from a 2-0 win against Greenfuel. The result also meant that Greenfuel’s new head coach, Saul Chamunika endured defeat twice at the hands of Manica Diamonds two weeks after he left Bikita Minerals, a few days after a 1-0 loss for the newcomers.

“Kuda Mahachi featured in our match against Greenfuel. He was involved in the second goal that we scored against Greenfuel. What I’m certain of, is that he will be part of our 20-member travelling squad. People might see him play as he was instrumental in our last match,” said Tapera.

“It is going to be a difficult match, Highlanders usually bank on their 12th man and in Kelvin Kaindu, they have a seasoned coach. We know they are going to throw everything at us and we will see how we are going to respond.”Following their hard-fought one-all draw in their previous fixture against ZPC Kariba, Bosso are second on the log table with 20 points, five behind on song Manica Diamonds.

Bosso will be hard-pressed to collect maximum points in their own backyard and keep their title contention on track.In their last home fixture at Emagumeni, Bosso went down to former champions FC Platinum on a 2-0 score line.

The black and white army will largely pin their hopes for a positive result on strikers, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube, nimble-footed midfielder Devine Mhindirira, holding midfielder Melikhaya Ncube, combative duo of Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba among others.

Mbeba missed his club’s tie against ZPC Kariba due to suspension and it remains to be seen if the usually dependable Archford Faira, a darling of the fans who was in the treatment room, will regain his starting place.

While Chicken Inn made the trip to Gweru for their afternoon’s tie against Premier Soccer League returnees TelOne in a buoyant mood after flooring Simba Bhora 3-2 at Luveve Stadium, veteran Gamecocks gaffer Joey Antipas has warned his charges to guard against complacency.

“We are coming from a very good win, which brought us back to the grove but the boys should not get carried away. We still need to fight,” said Antipas.

FC Platinum make their way to the capital today on a mission to please their 12th man. The Zvishavane-based side will be hoping to extend their winning streak to four games in a row and charm their fans when they face Yadah Stars at the Heart Stadium tomorrow. In their last three outings, FC Platinum overpowered GreenFuel 1-0 at Zvishavane before travelling to Bulawayo, where they won 2-0 against Highlanders. At the weekend, head coach Norman Mapeza also led his team to a resounding 3-1 victory against struggling Hwange at Mandava.

This extended their stay on position two on the log table with 24 points, only one behind leaders Manica Diamonds. Tomorrow, they troop into the Heart Stadium, knowing that their 90-minute battle against the “Miracle Boys” is largely dedicated to their fans back home, who will be following the match on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN)

“We have quite a decent run, the boys have done well but above all, we appreciate what our fans have been doing for us and in return, we would want to make them happy because it is the noble thing to do,” said Mapeza.

“Making them happy is our main objective, tomorrow we walk on the pitch with that in mind but we know that sometimes things do not go our way. The mission is to bring our best form and make them happy because we wish to see them continue supporting us. Yadah who are fresh from a 2-0 victory away to Arenel Movers, currently sits on position 13 on the log standings with an equal number of points.

Castle Lager PSL fixtures

Today

Bulawayo Chiefs v CAPS United (Luveve), TelOne vChickenInn (Bata), Greenfuel v Bikita Minerals (Greenfuel arena), Hwange v ZPCKariba(Colliery), Yadah v FC Platinum (Heart Stadium), Simba Bhora vHerentals(Wadzanai), Chegutu Pirates v Ngezi Platinum Stars( Baobab Stadium).

Tomorrow

Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Arenel Movers (Rufaro)