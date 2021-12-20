Bosso fall to Manica Diamonds

Harare Bureau

Manica Diamonds…… 1

Highlanders…………….. 0

MANICA Diamonds shot to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership football table after dismissing Highlanders by a solitary goal at Sakubva in Mutare yesterday.

The result left Highlanders chasing their first set of maximum points this season after losing the season-opener to Black Rhinos before settling for a goalless draw against Ngezi Platinum.

In yesterday’s encounter, Manica Diamonds were the first off the blocks and their efforts were rewarded when Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa clearly handled the ball inside the box while trying to deal with Pasca Manhanga’s cross.

And up stepped the impressive Tichaona Mabvura who made no mistake as he sent Bosso goalminder Ariel Sibanda the wrong way to put the hosts into the lead from the spot.

The exciting combination of Mabvura and Manhanga almost gave the Gem Boys another goal in the 27th minute when the former’s back heel pass was well received by the latter just outside the box but Mabvura’s blistering shot missed the target by inches.

From the very few chances that Bosso created in the first half, they came closest to scoring three minutes before the break but lack of precision in front of goal saw Washington Navaya placing his effort just above the cross bar from close-range.

Bosso came back for the second half playing a more purposeful game with Manica Diamonds defenders being forced to clear the ball from the line twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half as the Bulawayo giants piled pressure on the hosts’ rearguard.

In fact, Highlanders were the better team of the two in the second half but sheer lack of precision cost them after creating numerous scoring chances.

In post match interviews, Manica Diamonds coach Johannes Nhumwa said: “We played well as a team and I am happy with the result. We are going to carry on from here and ensure we keep collecting maximum points. The league race is all about collecting points and that is exactly what we are up to.’’

His opposite number Mandla Mpofu said he was impressed with how both teams played.

Mpofu blamed the match officials for his team’s loss.

“This was an exciting match apart from the result that we got. Both teams played some good football. It was exciting for me, to be honest. We could have won it but some people have denied us victory and chose to decide the result of the encounter. We are going back and make sure we start collecting maximum points. That is part of the game,” he said.