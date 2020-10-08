Bosso fans in mixed reaction to Makanda’s shock Dynamos move

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ fans have reacted with mixed feelings following the decision by out of contract striker Tinashe Makanda to sign for bitter rivals Dynamos.

Makanda, who joined Bosso the Bulawayo in 2018 after being offloaded by then South African National First Division side Stellenbosch, had been out of contract following the expiry of his deal with Bosso in June and efforts to renew his contract failed to yield any result, resulting in the Glamour Boys snapping up the player early this week.

However, despite being out of contract, Highlanders continued paying his salary and he was also a beneficiary of the Fifa Covid-19 relief fund that the club paid to its players and support staff last week.

Each senior player received US$100.

When news of the deal broke out, various Highlanders’ social media platforms went into overdrive, with some blasting the player for ‘abandoning’ Bosso, while others argued that players are employees with families to feed and it was therefore unfair to accuse the player of locking loyalty whilst his family is starving.

Others took offence at a Facebook post by Makanda soon after penning a deal with DeMbare.

Writing on his timeline, Makanda said dreams do come true, with those offended saying it was clear that even though the player was in the Bosso structures, his dream was always to play for Dynamos.

Highlanders’ South African Chapter Supporters chairman Nodumo Nyathi didn’t mince his words on Makanda’s move.

“Highlanders had a player whose dream was to play for Dynamos and banengi futhi. Dynamos normally has 99 percent players who support Dynamos while Highlanders kuthiwa yiteam yezwe lonke; it even uses players who ask about Dynamos scores at halftime,” wrote Nyathi on Facebook.

Responding to Nyathi’s post, Robert Ndlovu said Dynamos has a commercial sponsor and as such Makanda did what was best for his career and pocket.

“Ukhwelo nje lodwa alubhadali rent,” wrote Ndlovu.

Mongameli OkaMankeve Sibanda sided with Ndlovu on the basis that players were employees and were free to do whatever they felt was good for their careers.