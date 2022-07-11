Bosso finally come good

Bosso coach Baltermar Brito celebrates with supporters yesterday after his team defeated Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium.

Ricky Zililo at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 3-0 Manica Diamonds

GOALS by Peter Muduhwa, Highlanders’ man of the moment Godfrey Makaruse and Stanley Ngala powered Bosso to a confidence boosting victory over Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

It was a match that Highlanders deserved to win as they dominated possession from the first whistle and suffocated their opponents who failed to create any meaningful scoring opportunity.

Playing before an appreciative crowd, Bosso were patient in their build-ups and knocked the ball around waiting to pounce on any opportunity.

As the match appeared to be heading for a goalless half-time, central defender Muduhwa surged forward and won possession just inside the Manica Diamonds half, dribbled past two players and unleashed a grounder from the edge of the box to beat the visitors’ goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo.

Highlanders resumed the second-half in electrifying pace, with Makaruse enjoying himself on the left.

Ngala made it two for Bosso in the 70th minute when he poked the ball into the nets after Manica Diamonds failed to clear Adrian Silla’s delivery from the left.

Makaruse then capped a fine afternoon with a gem of a goal in the 75th minute.

He let loose a long range shot with his weaker right foot which cannoned off the upright and into the net, beating the diving Muchambo.

Bosso coach Baltermar Brito was full of praise for his charges and saluted the fans for rallying behind the team.

“First of all, l want to congratulate the team and technical staff and the fans that came in their numbers.

We expect them to come in their numbers for the next match.

We played against a tough team because they have quality players and are organised.

We fought well through the game.

We still have a lot of work to do,” said Brito.

Highlanders started the match brightly, with midfielder Divine Mhindirira embarking on a solo run and riding a number of tackles, but took a weak shot that didn’t trouble Muchambo in the sixth minute.

Bosso should have taken the lead on the half-hour mark when Mhindirira initiated a quick counter-attack, but the two strikers Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa were a shade late into the box.

Manica Diamonds’ central midfield pair of Xolisani Moyo and Liberty Chakoroma had no answers for the Highlanders’ quartet of Mhindirira, Ray Lunga, Nqobizitha Masuku and Adrian Silla, who won most duels and initiated Bosso’s attacks.

Talent Chamboko made a timely interception to clear the ball to safety with Lunga ghosting in from the blind side, ready to connect a cross from Chikuhwa from the left in the 50th minute.

The visitors were frustrated that they couldn’t crack Highlanders’ defence and resorted to long-range attempts which didn’t trouble keeper Ariel Sibanda, who was a spectator the entire afternoon.

With 12 minutes left, coach Brito introduced 16-year-old Prince Ndlovu for Mhindirira and the youngster tested Muchambo with his first touch.

Ndlovu sent Bosso fans into frenzy when he controlled the ball, side-stepped as he dribbled Chamboko before exchanging passes with Washington Navaya and coming face-to-face with Muchambo only to shoot wide.

Manica Diamonds coach Johanisi Nhumwa said: “I think our approach was okay although there was a lapse in marking at the end of the first-half. For the second goal, the defence was too slow to react and it was the same with the third goal.

We were sitting back, which we had planned, but the boys lacked concentration.”

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Godfrey Makaruse, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Muziwakhe Dhlamini (Adrian Silla 25th min), Divine Mhindirira (Prince Ndlovu, 78th minute), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Darlington Mukuli, 78th min), Ray Lunga (Bukhosi Sibanda 63rd min), Stanley Ngala (Washington Navaya 79th min)

Manica Diamonds: Jorum Muchambo, Timire Mamvura, Talent Chamboko, Eriya Mafirenyika (Brian Chikwenya 78th min), Temba Ndlovu, Liberty Chakoroma, Jeffery Takunda (Farai Mugumwa 75th min), Xolisani Moyo (Collin Dhuwa 59th min), Lloyd Katongomara (Emmanuel Chingondi 59th min), Charles Teguru, Michael Tapera (Lucky Vundla 78th min)

Results at a glance

Triangle United 0-0 ZPC Kariba, Caps United 0-0 Black Rhinos, Tenax 1-0 Chicken Inn — @ZililoR