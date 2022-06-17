Bosso fine harsh, but necessary: Followers

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ followers feel the US$6 000 fine imposed on the club for the abandoned Castle Lager Premier Soccer league match against FC Platinum is harsh, but necessary to deter fans from hooliganism, as it bleeds the club’s coffers.

FC Platinum and Highlanders were deadlocked 1-1 when the match was abandoned in the 84th minute on April 23 at Mandava Stadium, Zvishavane, after police fired teargas after a lengthy stoppage caused by fans who stormed the pitch protesting a penalty awarded to the home team.

The PSL disciplinary committee awarded FC Platinum the match on a 3-0 score line, a result that has since catapulted the defending champions into second place on the league table with 34 points, one behind leaders Chicken Inn after 17 games.

Highlanders are 10th with 20 points and are likely to be slapped with a US$2 000 fine for another pitch invasion by their fans celebrating a goal against Dynamos last month at Barbourfields Stadium.

That match was also abandoned after DeMbare fans ran amok and tore the nets, while attempting to uproot the goalposts.

But it is the US$6 000 fine that Highlanders have to pay within 15 days that has hit hard.

Below are some reactions to the judgment by Highlanders’ supporters.

Kindman Ndlovu: It’s very unfortunate Highlanders has to part with hard earned money paying fines because of the behaviour of fans. The US$6 000 fine is harsh, but necessary to push PSL clubs to find ways of instilling discipline among their fans and teach them to respect the beautiful game and value life. Highlanders should discourage pitch invasions as much as possible and find ways of naming and shaming such fans.

Nodumo Nyathi: The first thing in my view is we must remember that PSL has standing fines which don’t even need a hearing and if I am not wrong, pitch invasion is US$2 000, throwing missiles US$2 000, damage to property US$2 000. As Highlanders supporters, we must desist from doing this as our club will be punished and lose money that we don’t have.

We, however, call on PSL leaders and Zifa Referees’ Committee to work on the standard of refereeing, which has gone down over the years. The Fifa laws say the ref’s decision is final, we must respect that and find ways to raise our concerns of say poor match officials without getting our Club fined.

Precious Mathema: The verdict is shockingly offside. First the value of the fine in US dollars when prize money for the league is at interbank rate. The game was six minutes from the end when it was stopped at 1-1. Both teams did not breach rules, how then does the DC punish one team over crowd violence. What should be done? First the PSL must stop living a lie.

They need to tackle the real perpetrators of violence and stop bleeding clubs to death. It is common knowledge that clubs in Zimbabwe or anywhere in the world have no control whatsoever over the behaviour of football crowds. It is simply beyond any football club. The sooner PSL awakens to this truth the better. They must approach security agents (ZRP) so that those found guilty of violence or invasion are apprehended, arrested and charged. PSL can then ban those charged from entering stadia.

I contend, unless individual perpetrators of violence are punished, this won’t stop.

For the record, only ZRP has adequate crowd control measures.

Methuseli Moyo: Fines will never change anything. The PSL and Zifa and their affiliates need to do a lot of soul searching themselves about how they run the game. Pitch invasion and missile throwing are the symptoms of a sick system that fans have no faith in. Fans lost faith in football administration long back, soon after the departure of Morrison Sifelani, Chris Sibanda and others.

The Lesley Gwindi era did a lot of damage to the game, and there is need for systematic rehabilitation of the game itself. When people have faith in a system, they will leave everything to the system. But if they don’t, they will take issues into their hands.

Remember referee Felix Tangawarima for instance, that guy was a brand himself. He handled countless big matches, awarded penalties, gave red cards, but no one ever invaded the pitch. It was because teams and fans had faith in his dispensation of the rules of the game. But he was just an individual. I am using him just to demonstrate how trust in a system or person is critical.

Prince Maunga: Standing fines can’t be changed unless those who set them review them. Just like stock theft attracts nine years in jail, pitch invasion, throwing missile and damaging property have standing fines. What’s key is for supporters to learn that the decision of the referee is final.

Godwin Phiri: The pitch invaders should be arrested, but I have a new form of punishment. Whenever Bosso is playing, the culprits must report at the nearest police station and be detained until two hours after the match. This must be for six months.

Nqobile Ngulube: The fine slapped on Highlanders is impacting negatively on the club’s finances and brand respectively. There is a dire need for the football family to understand that football is a sport and unifier. Supporters should strive to refrain from ills such as pitch invasion and missile throwing, among other bad behaviours in our stadia.

We should be able to come with our families to watch and enjoy our matches just like in cricket. It is therefore incumbent upon the club followers to ensure that behaviour which is detrimental to the club is avoided at all material times. Let’s leave the issues of poor officiating to the relevant team leadership who are better placed to appeal following the laid down PSL procedures.

Nqo Koboto Ndlovu: It is a pity that the team suffers the financial burden. It is the duty of supporters to shun pitch invasion, missile throwing and all other unsportsmanlike behaviour.

No matter what, the ref’s decision is final and has to be respected. All other grievances have to be addressed via proper channels. Versus DeMbare, Bosso were leading 1-0 in injury time, why would supporters invade the pitch really to celebrate the goal? That is utter nonsense.

Ndo Sihwa: Anyone who goes onto the pitch should face the consequences and be fined. Refereeing in Zimbabwe is so annoying.

It is the referees who cause matches to be abandoned and they should be banned or suspended. This will be a wake-up call. PSL should state how they arrived at US$6 000 when Dynamos was fined US$4 000 and awarded points against Bulawayo Chiefs. Why are the judgements different?

Kembo Nkomo: The fine itself is too exorbitant to say the least. It looks as if there are third forces that want to vent their own frustrations against Bosso. Bosso must appeal against this injustice. On the other hand, we as supporters must save our beloved team by behaving on the terraces.

Lindani Khabazela: How do you charge a US$6 000 fine when Highlanders were away? FC Platinum failed to provide security and police caused the abandonment of the match by discharging teargas. However, in future, supporters must accept the referee’s decision.

Beke Ngoma: It’s difficult to say whether the verdict is fair or not. Stoppages caused by fans cause disrepute. But in the case of the game in question, the referee was about to resume play and it can’t be said Highlanders caused the abandonment of the match.

What we want to know is, what happens to referees who soil the game? I’m equally concerned about what I see as preferential treatment. For example, against Bulawayo Chiefs, Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya spoke on record that the 15-minute stoppage they caused before Chiefs took their penalty was a tactical decision. After winning the Chibuku Super Cup group, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas said he thought they’d play at home and PSL reacted by slapping him with a US$2 000 fine. Why wasn’t Ndiraya charged?

But pitch invasions and throwing of missiles must be condemned and Bosso supporters must know that they are affecting the club financially and soiling brand Highlanders. — @ZililoR