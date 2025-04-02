Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FOOTBALL coach and analyst, Dalubuhle Bhebhe has called for Highlanders to improve their concentration in the final stages of matches.

This comes after Highlanders conceded a late equaliser against Scottland, settling for a 1-1 draw in a game they appeared to be on track to win.

Bosso also squandered a two-goal advantage against GreenFuel, drawing 2-2 after leading 2-0 at halftime. They allowed their opponents to regroup and equalise in the second half, with GreenFuel’s second goal coming in injury time. In their match against MWOS, Highlanders conceded in the 61st minute and lost 1-0.

Bhebhe believes Highlanders need to address their concentration levels, particularly in the dying minutes of matches.

“I feel it comes down to two things. First, it’s concentration – an issue of the players’ concentration span – and the other thing could be the players’ fitness levels. I feel the players tend to get tired as the game progresses. That fatigue could result in players losing concentration at key moments,” said Bhebhe.

“The issue of concentration in the final stages is often made worse when fatigue sets in. As players tire, their ability to focus diminishes, making them more vulnerable to lapses that can cost crucial points,” he added.

Bhebhe stressed the importance of maintaining full concentration throughout the match.

“This highlights the importance of both physical conditioning and mental focus, as the closing minutes of a match often decide the outcome. Coaches could implement specific training drills to improve concentration under pressure, ensuring players maintain sharpness throughout the full 90 minutes,” said Bhebhe.

He further suggested that Highlanders’ technical team needs to address both the mental and physical endurance of the players in their training sessions.

“The coaching staff needs to focus on improving both mental and physical endurance during training,” he said.

Bhebhe’s observations suggest that addressing these aspects could help prevent costly mistakes in the final moments of games.

“It’s not just about fitness but also about mental resilience. Players who are both physically prepared and mentally focused are more likely to avoid the mistakes that have led to these late-game slip-ups,” he explained.

Following the draw against Scottland, Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu acknowledged the issue, stating that the team is working on improving their performance in the closing stages.

“I think, looking at the time we scored, we should have come out with maximum points. Once again, with the last kick, we conceded in added time. It is one area we need to work on,” Kaindu said. — @innocentskizoe