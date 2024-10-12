Bosso found guilty, fined US$6 000

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have been found guilty of causing the abandonment of their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash with Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva on 22 September.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) hit Bosso with a US$ 6,000 fine and awarded the match to Simba Bhora on a 3-0 scoreline.

Simba Bhora were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute following a Peter Muduhwa and Tinashe Balakasi clash that video replays show to have occurred outside the box.

Referee of the day, Cecil Gwezera and his assistant Zonzdzi Ngosana awarded a penalty. Highlanders protested the call resulting in the abandonment of the match.

A three-member disciplinary committee resolved that Highlanders were to blame for the abandonment.

Highlanders were found to have contravened Order 8.8 of the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations-Causing the abandonment of a Chibuku Super Cup Match.

The club was fined US$ 6,000 two weeks ago for their part in crowd trouble. Simba Bhora were fined too for failing to control fans.

Highlanders will however pay US$2000 as US$4000 was suspended until the end of the year.

“The accused, Highlanders FC, is hereby sentenced to pay a fine of US$6 000.00 (Six Thousand United States dollars). Of this amount, $4 000 is suspended on condition that the club is not found guilty of any offence that brings the game of football into disrepute for the remainder of the season. The effective fine of $2 000-00 together with the costs of the hearing, shall be paid within two weeks of receipt of this judgment. The abandoned match be and is hereby awarded to Simba Bhora FC on a 3 nil scoreline,” reads the judgement.

The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee constituted of Doreen Gapare, the chairperson, Raphael Tsivana and Washington Magaya (members).

Highlanders received the judgement on Friday.