Bosso, Gamecocks enter shooting range, severally

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo’s most successful sides Chicken Inn and Highlanders face the wrath of gunmen at two different venues this afternoon as the teams begin their 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Another Bulawayo side, Bulawayo City have an equally daunting task today against Ngezi Platinum at Baobab Stadium.

Ngezi Platinum’s confidence is obviously sky high, something which could be their biggest let down especially if they underestimate City coach Philani Beefy Ncube’s charges, themselves too eager to kick off the season on a positive note.

It’s however Amahlolanyama and the Gamecocks who are probably involved in what could as well fit into the highlight of the weekend games.

Chicken Inn welcome to Luveve Stadium new boys and Chibuku Super Cup surprise package, Cranborne Bullets who are making their league match debut. Coached by a veteran of many battles Nesbert Saruchera, Cranborne Bullets shocked many when they stormed into the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after defeating previous winners Harare City.

They will be hoping to spring the same shock this afternoon and go back with maximum points.

On paper it’s possible, realistically it’s impossible. Chicken Inn are no pushovers, they have never have been known to be and this afternoon, Joe Antipas might want to send a very clear message. While Cranborne Bullets will be invading Bulawayo, fellow troopers, Black Rhinos will be lying in ambush, waiting for Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium.

The two sides met in the 2019 season opener and shared the spoils 1-1 to mark the first of the 10 draws that Highlanders made that season as they failed to collect a single set of maximum points outside Bulawayo. They lost five on the road.

Both coaches, Mandla Lulu Mpofu and Herbert Maruwa have declared that they want maximum points, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter.

“We were knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup by Dynamos now we quickly shift our focus to our game against Highlanders, one of the oldest clubs in Zimbabwe. We need to be at our best to collect maximum points. My boys are ready for the challenge .

Highlanders are a good team with a good coach. We respect them but at the end of the day we need maximum points at stake,” said the soft spoken Maruwa.

Mpofu told the media on Thursday that all they are going for in Harare was maximum points, although he said a draw wouldn’t be a bad result.

Mpofu needs to work on his charges’ scoring rate which at the moment is nothing to write home about, even though chances are being created. Forward players also need to avoid losing the ball unnecessarily especially when the team is on the offensive as doing that puts the defenders under pressure.

Fixtures

Saturday

FC Platinum v Tenax (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Caps United (Nyamhunga), Chicken Inn v Cranborne Bullets (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo City (Baobab)

Sunday

Dynamos v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle (Luveve); Manica Diamonds v Whawha (Sakubva).