Bosso, Gem Boys share spoils

Fungai Muderere at Barboufields Stadium

HIGHLANDERS had a dream start to their game against Manica Diamonds but a gem of a goal from the visitors before the break made sure that Jairos Tapera’s men secure a point away from home.

Bosso went into the lead as early as the first minute through the boot of Brighton Ncube before a brilliant goal from Tawanda Macheke just before the 20th minute cancelled MaNinja’s opener.

The Bosso striker found himself unmarked inside the box as the ball fell onto his path for him to powerfully tap home to give the home side a dream start against an in form Gem Boys.

After a flying start to the game, Ncube came close to scoring a brace and making it two for Bosso in the 17th minute. His shot from close range failed to beat Geoffrey Chitsumba in goals for Manica Diamonds.

Two minutes later, in the 19th minute, the Gem Boys produced a fine passage of play which ended with Macheke putting the ball in the back of the net to level matters.

It went to the break one all.

At the start of the second half, the Gem Boys looked the better of the two sides.

They had two clear chances early on in the second half. Half time substitute, Michael Tapera found himself in the box but skied his effort over the bar after receiving a pass from Macheke.

In the 63rd minute, Highlanders striker Lynoth Chikuhwa had a good chance but his shot from the edge of the box went wide.

Soon after, Bret Amidu’s attempt was coolly dealt with by Raphael Pitisi, who was once again, in goals for Bosso.

In the last minute, Mvelo Khoza made a goal line clearance to keep Bosso in the game.

The poorly attended match by Bosso standard would go on to end one all.

Highlanders:

R Pitisi, M Chigumira, D Mhindirira (P Ndlovu, 87mins), L Chikuhwa, Mckinnon Mushore A Mbeba (M Khoza, 80mins), Mason Mushore, P Muduhwa, G Nyathi (B Mlotshwa, 90mins), B Ncube (C Chigonero, 87mins), M Ncube

Manica Diamonds:

G Chitsumba (gk), L Masibhera, T Jubani, F Banda, T Chisi, J Takunda, N Mupinduki (E Karembo, 73mins), B Amidu (K Dhemere, 73mins), C Teguru, P Mtasa (M Tapera, 46mins), T Macheke (I Binzi, 80mins)