Bosso get more time to sort out mess. . . as PSL rearranges fixtures

Innocent Kurira and Lovemore Dube

FOOTBALL fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the Battle of the Cities tie, pitting Caps United and Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium with the fixture set for September 14.

The PSL yesterday released fixtures with one match set for the weekend, another for next Tuesday.

Arenel of Bulawayo will travel to Mutare to take on Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

The sweetmakers will all be out to save face by reducing the losing margin or try the Herculean feat as they seek to rescue their fast sliding Premiership franchise.

Arenel are at the bottom of the log while Manica Diamonds have posted uninspiring results in the last 10 games.

Jairos Tapera and his assistants Patrick Mandizha and Themba Sibanda are lucky to be still at the helm as earlier on in the season they went through a similar rough patch and survived the chop.

This fixture was scheduled for Sunday following the death of Morgan Ashala the Manica Diamonds team medic.

Dynamos, who did not play TelOne on Week 24, will travel to Bata Stadium next week on Tuesday buoyed on by the hosts’ poor run at the venue.

The match could not be played on Week 24 because of Dembares’ engagement in the Confederations Cup where they beat Zesco of Zambia 1-0 on aggregate.

Bosso who put up a pathetic display in their 2-1 loss to Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium should count themselves lucky that they have been given time to sort themselves out.

The display against Herentals left many believing that they are as charitable as they are in their captaincy, which is now being rotated among players every week. Yet history at Highlanders regard the post as beyond going for the toss and remonstrating against referees.

Kelvin Kaindu and his bench have more questions than answers and a fine run up to the end of the season will be critical for his future and that of many below-par players at the institution.

His exclusion of Peter Muduhwa in the starting lineup against Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium after he had served suspension riled many in the Highlanders set up.

However, when Highlanders eventually get to face CAPS United in 10 days time, they will go into the game holding the upper hand.

They have not lost to CAPS United in the league since 2019.

The two sides have met five times since then, with Bosso winning three and the other two ending in draws.

The first leg between the two teams played back in April saw Bosso win the Battle of the Cities 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium.

First-half goals from Andrew Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore were all the inspiration that Bosso needed to get the three points on the day.

The Bulawayo giants will be hoping to maintain their good run against Caps United on Saturday.

Highlanders will welcome back central midfielder,Melikhaya Ncube who missed their 2-1 defeat to Herentals owing to suspension.

As things stand, Highlanders are in fourth position with 38 points while Caps United are four points adrift in position nine with 34 points.

Ties between the two teams have in the past seen an exhibition of good football and Saturday should be no exception.

Makepekepe are enjoying a rich vein of form as they are unbeaten in their last four games. The Harare giants have won three and drew once in their previous four encounters.

Bosso head,Kaindu, believes his side’s mental fitness needs to improve if they are to get desired results particularly when playing at home.

“It is mental fitness that we need to work on, especially when we are playing at home. We need to build our confidence. Most of the opponents that come will try to frustrate us,” said Kaindu.

In other matches set for the weekend of September 14-15, FC Platinum will entertain Manica Diamonds at Mandava Stadium while Arenel Movers’ will play hosts to Greenfuel at Luveve Stadium.

Both matches will be played on September 14.

Action will continue the next day with Chicken Inn facing Yadah Stars at Luveve Stadium while log leaders, Simba Bhora travel to Gweru for a date with TelOne.

Chegutu Pirates will square off with Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium.

There is one postponed fixture pitting defending champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos.

Meanwhile, Dynamos face ZPC Kariba in a rescheduled Chibuku Super Cup tie at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

Re-arranged

Fixtures

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v Arenel Movers’ (Sakubva Stadium)

Tuesday

TelOne v Dynamos (Bata Stadium)

Saturday

September 14

FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava Stadium), Arenel Movers’ v Greenfuel (Luveve Stadium) Caps United v Highlanders

Sunday September 15

Bikita Minerals v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Herentals v Hwange (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah ( Luveve) Chegutu Pirates v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab Stadium) TelOne v Simba Bhora.-@innocentskizoe