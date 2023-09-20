Bosso give greenlight for Brito to coach Warriors

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zifa Normalisation Committee has appointed Highlanders coach Britto to be the interim senior national team coach and have since requested and been granted permission by the Bulawayo giants.

In a letter to his Highlanders counterpart, chairman of the normalisation committee Lloyd Mutasa said the Portuguese national will be on national duty for the duration of the Zifa normalisation period which runs out in June next year.

“The Normalisation Committee would like to request your executive permission to engage one of your employees in the name of Brito Baltemar Jose Oliveira for a possible appointment as the interim Senior Men National Teams Coach. Whereas he has indicated he is in permanent employ of your esteemed organisation.

It is in that light of integrity we hereby pray you shall find it beneficial to release him for envisaged national duty during this interim normalisation period,” wrote Mutasa.

Bosso supremo, Johnfat Sibanda said they will not stand in the way of their coach to do national duty and as such they will be more than happy to consent to the NC request.

“This is an honour to us Highlanders and a huge seal of approval to the entire system. We take this with pride hence our non-hesitation to agree to have the coach take up this huge responsibility of driving our senior national team as it resumes its duties after the unfortunate suspension by Fifa,” said Sibanda.

Fifa appointed the normalisation committee in July this year following its decision to lift Zifa’s suspension that was imposed in February 2022 due to what the world football governing body said was interference by the Government.

Britto’s first assignment will be a World Cup qualifier away to Rwanda in November.

The Warriors are in Group C alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Lesotho and Rwanda. There are nine groups in the Caf qualifiers with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the global showpiece.

The four best group runners-up will then compete in a play-off stage to determine CAF’s representative at the FIFA play-off tournament.

The FIFA play-off tournament will feature one team from each of FIFA’s six confederations, except UEFA, plus one additional team from the host confederation (Concacaf).