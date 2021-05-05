Bosso give Mkhokheli love

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS say their doors will always remain open for veteran striker Mkhokheli Dube, who has left the club to join ambitious Southern Region Division One League side Talen Vision.

The 37-year-old striker had hoped to retire at his boyhood club Bosso, whom he had reunited with at the beginning of 2020, before the domestic season failed to kick-off due to the Covid-19 enforced lockdown.

Bosso wished Dube at Talen Vision, saying the striker, who won three Premier Soccer League titles with them at the beginning of the millennium and another three with FC Platinum, will always be welcome at the Bulawayo giants.

“We are grateful for the services you offered to the club during your long-playing career, which has been characterised by hard work and discipline. We wish you all the best in your new challenge and leave our gates open for another possible reunion in future,” wrote Highlanders in a statement.

The experienced striker, who also had dances in the United States of America and South Africa, wrote an emotional message on social media thanking Highlanders and their followers for the “love” they showed him during his stay with the Bulawayo giants.

“Having retraced my footsteps to my home club Highlanders FC last year, I would have loved it to be my last club before I retire, but Covid-19 happened and the club decided against renewing my contract. I’m grateful for the chance that was given to me by coach Mark Harrison and will always be indebted to the club for my development and the three championships I won during my time there. To the Bosso fans, thank you so much for your support and love that you have given me. I’m a Bosso child and Highlanders is in my DNA.

“Now I have been given an opportunity to move to an ambitious project where I will join Talent Vision FC; thanking everyone that has made this possible. Together we can do more. Much love, now the grind starts,” wrote Dube. – @ZililoR