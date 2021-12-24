Bosso hunt for assistant coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are hunting for a second assistant coach and former Warriors’ captain Benjani Mwaruwari is top on their list.

The Bulawayo giants have gone through a rough patch in their last seven competitive matches in which they have not only failed to win but managed just a single goal.

The club’s leadership is keen on ensuring the team’s fortunes change for the better when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resumes in February next year after the festive season and Africa Cup of Nations break.

Bosso have just one point in three league matches and find themselves eight points behind surprise leaders Manica Diamonds, who handed them a 1-0 defeat at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare last Sunday.

Sources close to the club said there is a general feeling that new players are needed to add some firepower upfront and the technical bench also needs to be beefed up.

Mwaruwari, the Undertaker is said to be top favourite.

“Mwaruwari is on top of that list but the club is not certain if he will take up the offer. There is no harm in being ambitious.

The plan is to have the new assistant coach by early next month ahead of the resumption of the team’s training session,” said a source privy to the developments.

Bosso acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Ronald Moyo could neither confirm nor deny plans to appoint a second assistant coach, choosing instead to be diplomatic in his response.

“Should there be any need and plans for that, it shall be communicated by the club like any other development,” said Moyo.

Besides the rare move to appoint a second assistant coach in a bid to change the team’s fortunes, Bosso are also set to invade the transfer market when the window opens next month.

The club is eyeing three experienced strikers and midfielders, according to inside sources, who revealed that talks were already at an advanced stage with handlers of the targeted players.

One of the targeted strikers would be returning to the club while the other four have never played for Highlanders but are battle hardened players.