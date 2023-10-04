Bosso in ninth draw of the season

Fungai Muderere at Barbourfields Stadium, Bulawayo

Highlanders FC 1-1 Sheasham FC

HIGHLANDERS FC came from a goal down to force a draw against a determined Gweru based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newboys Sheasham in a match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

It was Bosso’s ninth draw of the season that took their points’ tally to 45,6 points after posting 12 wins and three defeats.

It has turned to be a rocky campaign for the black and white army who last weekend were booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup contest by CAPS United.

Sheasham, who are now on 27 points, found their goal through the boot of David Mangesi whose beautiful curling effort from outside the box in the 39th minute beat Bosso seasoned goalminder and captain Ariel Sibanda all systems out.

The Construction Boys, who are under the guidance of Lizwe Sweswe, have so far posted five wins, 12 draws and eight defeats.

It was a first half that should have belonged to the Bulawayo football giants. However, they were heavily let down by the ineffective Archieford Faira, Ray Lunga, Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya.

In the second half, Bosso made a double substitution bringing in seasoned Rahman Kutsanzira and Brighton Manhire for Faira and young Gillian Nyathi in a match that they missed the services of their suspended vice-captain Mbongeni Ndlovu.

Bustling Ngala redeemed himself when he got the equaliser for Bosso in the 78th minute after he nodded home a fine delivery from Andrew Tandi.

The Highlanders’ family felt hard done by referee Philani Ncube and far side lineman Brilliant Sibanda at the stroke of full-time.

The duo adjudged Bosso’s substitute striker Lynoth Chikuhwa was offside after he had tapped the ball home beating a diving and badly exposed Elton Sibanda from close range.

Chikuhwa, who has suffered a lengthy goal drought, was introduced in the 62nd for pintsized Lunga.

Teams

A Sibanda, A Tandi, R Lunga (L Chikuhwa 62 mins), A Mbeba, P Muduhwa, S Ngala, F Faira (Kutsanzira 46 mins), G Nyathi (Manhire 46 mins), W Navaya, M Ncube, M Mushore

Sheasham

E Sibanda, S Mhare (Musharu 70 mins) P Madhazi, L Masveure, W Stima, D Mangesi, R Useni , B Bakacheza, T Jubane, P Shoko, C Kwaramba