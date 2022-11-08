Bosso join ‘nap’ celebration brigade

08 Nov, 2022 - 00:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Bosso join ‘nap’ celebration brigade Highlanders Striker Stanley Ngala (second from right) and his teammates celebrate in style after scoring against ZPC Kariba during the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barborfields Stadium on Sunday. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter 

Highlanders forward Stanley Ngala struck a brilliant long-range effort to put Highlanders in the lead against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday and capped the beauty with what has become the new Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark celebration. 

Highlanders striker Stanley Ngala celebrates with teammates Adrian Silla and Bukhosi Sibanda after scoring against ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium, Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu

Ronaldo’s ‘nap’ celebration involves the Portugal star stopping in front of the fans, closing his eyes and clasping his hands together in a satisfied sleeping pose. 

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s new celebration is already a massive hit in the football community, with several players imitating it across various leagues. 

Considering the 37-year-old’s enormous popularity worldwide, there seemed little doubt that the Portuguese international’s latest celebration would catch the eye of fans around the world.

For Ngala, this was his sixth goal in the  league having also netted twice in cup competitions.

He will be hoping to end his season on a high by adding to the tally when they face Harare City in the last game of the season on Saturday. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Most of Ngala’s critics accuse him of playing with his back to goal but perhaps there is a need to understand his strength of holding up play. 

This hold-up brings other players into the game and constantly poses a threat to the opponent’s third due to runs made by the players.

While he has to convert as well, players playing around him benefit more from his type of play if the combinations work well. 

Ngala has previously played for FC Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs and Manica Diamonds as well as Mochudi Centre Chiefs in Botswana.

He signed a three-year contract with Bosso at the beginning of the January transfer window. – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting