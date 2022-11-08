Bosso join ‘nap’ celebration brigade

Highlanders Striker Stanley Ngala (second from right) and his teammates celebrate in style after scoring against ZPC Kariba during the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barborfields Stadium on Sunday. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders forward Stanley Ngala struck a brilliant long-range effort to put Highlanders in the lead against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday and capped the beauty with what has become the new Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark celebration.

Ronaldo’s ‘nap’ celebration involves the Portugal star stopping in front of the fans, closing his eyes and clasping his hands together in a satisfied sleeping pose.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s new celebration is already a massive hit in the football community, with several players imitating it across various leagues.

Considering the 37-year-old’s enormous popularity worldwide, there seemed little doubt that the Portuguese international’s latest celebration would catch the eye of fans around the world.

For Ngala, this was his sixth goal in the league having also netted twice in cup competitions.

He will be hoping to end his season on a high by adding to the tally when they face Harare City in the last game of the season on Saturday.

Most of Ngala’s critics accuse him of playing with his back to goal but perhaps there is a need to understand his strength of holding up play.

This hold-up brings other players into the game and constantly poses a threat to the opponent’s third due to runs made by the players.

While he has to convert as well, players playing around him benefit more from his type of play if the combinations work well.

Ngala has previously played for FC Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs and Manica Diamonds as well as Mochudi Centre Chiefs in Botswana.

He signed a three-year contract with Bosso at the beginning of the January transfer window. – @innocentskizoe