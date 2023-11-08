Bosso keep Brito guessing…No deal in place for head coach yet

Innocent Kurira, innocent. [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC are yet to approach head coach Baltemar Brito over the possibility of a contract extension.

Brito’s contract with Highlanders expires next month and it is not clear if Bosso will retain the Portuguese coach.

Brito is still within his set target of a top five finish.

He had a brilliant start to the season which saw Highlanders FC go on a 19-game unbeaten run before things took a turn for the worst.

Since their first defeat of the season at FC Platinum, Highlanders have only won once, which was a victory against Yadah in October.

They have lost four times and drew five times since their first loss.

Highlanders are in position five after accumulating 49 points with four games to go.

Asked about his contract situation Brito said there has been no discussion of a contract extension between him and the club.

“It’s a question we cannot answer because it doesn’t depend on us. We like to stay here, we like the city and the country, we like the club. But it depends on whether we are approached or not.

“Now we have our contracts which run till December.

“If we are not approached what we need to do is to pack our bags and go back to our country.

“So we were not approached. We were focusing on other things. We were trying to do our best to achieve something good with the club. It depends not on us because it should be two parties agreeing. Let’s see what the future brings,” said Brito.

Brito was recently appointed as the interim national team coach, a deal which will run till 2024.

Highlanders next face relegation-threatened Triangle at Gibbo Stadium tomorrow.

They will then play Herentals at home followed by Manica Diamonds on the road, before ending the season at Barbourfields against Ngezi Platinum.

Fixtures:

Today: Chicken Inn v Greenfuel (Luveve); Manica Diamonds v Simba Bhora (Gibbo); Herentals College v Cranborne (National Sports Stadium); FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava); Black Rhinos v Yadah (Bata); ZPC Kariba v Hwange (Nyamhunga); Ngezi Platinum v Sheasham (Baobab)

tomorrow: Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo); CAPS United v Bulawayo Chiefs

-@innocentskizoe