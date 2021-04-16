Bosso kit sponsors target 5 000 replica jersey sales

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter
Highlanders’ kit sponsor, On The Ball (OTB) through its Looks brand is targeting 5 000 replica jersey sales this year.

The sports apparel company is confident of reaching that figure, judging by sales of replicas since their arrival last year.

OTB chief executive officer Peter Chiveso told Chronicle Sport that by the end of their three-year deal, they expect to be selling at least 20 000 replica jerseys in one calender year.

Highlanders and OTB entered into a three-year kit sponsorship deal worth US$300 000.

“So far so good; we are happy with the uptake of our product by Highlanders’ followers and sympathisers. Of course, it could be much better had teams been competitive, but nevertheless it’s encouraging and we remain confident that come end of the year, we would have reached our target of 5 000 sales. Pointers are encouraging,” said Chiveso.

The sportswear company also has kids’ jerseys unlike previous deals which left out children’s replicas.

“Our distribution network is good; we are using various club supporters’ chapters and some selected sports shops in Bulawayo, but we want to spread our wings to other retailers outside Bulawayo for obvious reasons. While Highlanders are based in Bulawayo, their appeal goes well outside the city,” he said.

Highlanders will wear their top quality OTB jerseys for the first time in their first competitive match in more than 12 months when they collide against old foes Dynamos in the Independence Cup final at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

