Bosso leadership sit for joint meeting

Bosso board members Dumisani Sandi (left), board chairman Luke Mnkandla (centre) and Elkanah Dube arrive at the club's offices just before 1700 hours this evening for the final joint board and executive members meeting.

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Highlanders board of directors and the executive are presently closed in a joint meeting at the club offices ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

The joint meeting is set to iron out all issues to do with the affairs of the club before the executive faces bonafide members.

The AGM will follow the usual agenda of reading a notice convening the meeting, reading of previous annual general meeting minutes, matters arising from the previous minutes, chairman’s report, treasurer’s report, receiving and adoption of board’s report, confirmation of legal representatives, confirmation of auditors and discussion of business that due notice would have been given.

Sunday’s meeting will also see candidates for the executive elections to be held on February 4 presented to members.

The elections, which will also usher in a new executive secretary and committee member, will be a week after the annual general meeting where the candidates for the three posts will be introduced to the members.

Incumbent Johnfat Sibanda is seeking to retain his post with former club chairman and businessman Kenneth Mhlophe, former South African supporters chairman Nodumo Nyathi and businessman Eddison Dube being the candidates for the post. Kindman Ndlovu and Bheka Sibanda will contest for the post of committe member while Morgen Dube, Nsikelelo Moyo and Raerburn Ndebele will be running for executive secretary.