Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

Mehluli Sibanda

Sports Editor

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have successfully defended the Independence Cup after beating Dynamos 5-3 on penalties in the final played at Mount Darwin High School.

The match had ended 0-0 in 90 minutes and headed for penalties where Bosso were sharp with all their five spot kicks on target. Dynamos only scored three of their penalties with one by Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga off-target.

Highlanders finished with 10 players on the field after defender Andrew Mbeba was shown a straight card for a needless tackle on Dynamos player.

more to follow…

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29