Bosso look to recover from mediocre run

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ALTHOUGH Highlanders have been unlucky with injuries, they have to soldier on as they try to recover from what has been a mediocre first-half of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The side has had a fair share of injuries along the way, with Pritchard Mphelele being ruled out for six months after tearing quadriceps on his right thigh at a time he was finding his form and enjoying a good run.

Central defender Andrew Tandi, who had built a good partnership with Peter Muduhwa at the heart of the Bosso defence, is out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his right fibula (calf bone) and dislocating his ankle in the abandoned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium last month.

Ray Lunga, Adrian Silla and Nqobizitha Masuku have also been in and out of the team owing to injuries.

Silla and Masuku have visibly played in pain in some matches and interim coach Joel Luphahla is frustrated with the injuries, which he said have affected the technical staff’s planning.

“It’s been a really difficult time for the club in the sense that it has been difficult to have a consistent starting 11. Not because the coaches wanted to chop and change, but because of situations beyond our control. We have been so unlucky with injuries. I am not saying it’s an excuse for the poor results that we have been posting, but we have been so unlucky to experience a lot of injuries and illnesses as well,” said Luphahla.

“It has made it difficult for us to have a consistent team. I have been around for seven games since I came; six of those as assistant coach and the last one as interim coach. I think for those seven weeks it has been difficult. We have been changing the team a lot. I just hope going forward we will have better luck and have our best players playing at their best because some of them have been playing through pain and you know sometimes when you play through pain you don’t give 100 percent,” he said.

Highlanders are sweating over the availability of Devine Mhindirira and Silla for Sunday’s tie with Harare City.

The pair picked up knocks against ZPC Kariba last week.

Bosso have won just three times from 16 outings, a poor return compared to their fans’ expectations.

They continue to be haunted by playing outside Bulawayo, as they have failed to register a win since 2018.

They have collected only 17 points this season and sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the PSL will take a two-week break after the conclusion of match day 17 fixtures this weekend.

PSL matches will resume on June 25.

Today :

Yadah vs Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow:

Herentals College vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium),

Bulawayo City vs Black Rhinos (BF),

Cranborne Bullets vs FC Platinum (Sakubva)

Sunday :

Caps United vs Dynamos (National Sports Stadium),

Highlanders vs Harare City (BF),

Manica Diamonds vs Tenax CS (Sakubva),

Triangle vs Chicken Inn (Gibbo)

Whawha vs Ngezi Platinum (Ascot)

– @innocentskizoe